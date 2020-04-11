Coronavirus Imposes Adjustments in Good Friday Services

LITHUANIA: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nausediene, wearing protective gear, leave St. Theresa’s Church in Vilnius after private prayers on Friday. (Mindaugas Kulbis / Associated Press)

Expressions of faith in many religious services emphasize close contact: holding hands, sharing fellowship in Christian churches, touching or kissing religious objects in synagogues. These practices are now avoided and replaced by social distancing as the religious rituals of hundreds of millions of people undergo profound changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many religious authorities close places of worship or place limits on public gatherings. Easter, Passover and Ramadan, which occur a few weeks apart in April, will face major disruptions due to social distancing policies

Some houses of worship have adopted technological solutions, such as live broadcast services or confessions while driving. . At the same time, many religious leaders have called on their followers not only to take security measures, but also to embrace their spirituality to help face the health, social and economic challenges ahead.

This is how the faithful come together, but separately, during this pandemic period.

AUSTRALIA: Mgr Mark Coleridge delivers a Good Friday Mass in an empty Saint Stephen’s Cathedral in Brisbane. (Dan Peled / Associated Press)

INDIA: Catholics pray at Notre-Dame de Lourdes church on Good Friday in Hyderabad. (Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press)

INDIA: Archbishop of Hyderabad Tumma Bala, wearing a mask, and other priests distribute food to the poor on Good Friday in Hyderabad. (Mahesh Kumar A / Associated Press)

IRELAND: A worker sprays disinfectant in the area in front of a statue of the crucifixion of Jesus outside St. Mary of the Angels Church on Good Friday in Dublin. (Brian Lawless / Associated Press)

POLAND: Priests hear confessions of worshipers outside at a safe distance on Good Friday in Warsaw. (Czarek Sokolowski / Associated Press)

GERMANY: Father Frank Heidkamp talks to the faithful in their car before a Good Friday service in an open-air cinema in Düsseldorf. (Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

GERMANY: faithful participate in a Good Friday service organized in a drive-in cinema in Düsseldorf. (Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

GERMANY: Mayor Thomas Geisel and his wife Vera get out of their car during a Good Friday service at an open-air cinema in Düsseldorf. (Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

GERMANY: Cars fill a cinema for Good Friday services in Düsseldorf. (Martin Meissner / Associated Press)

ISRAEL: A Franciscan monk traces the Via Dolorosa in the old city of Jerusalem after the cancellation of the traditional procession of Good Friday Mass. (Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)

ISRAEL: Franciscan monks crossed Via Dolorosa in the old city of Jerusalem on Friday after the traditional procession of Good Friday M ass was canceled amid fears of the coronaviruses. (Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)

ISRAEL: A Jewish man wears a facial mask as he reads a Torah scroll on the western wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 10, 2020. (Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)

ISRAEL: Wearing masks and protective gloves, Jewish men pray at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on April 10, 2020. (Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)

ISRAEL: A Christian woman stands at the closed door of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on Good Friday. (Sebastian Scheiner / Associated Press)

SPAIN: A priest enters an empty Santa Maria Cathedral in Pamplona, ​​where Good Friday services have been canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic. (Alvaro Barrientos / Associated Press)

BELGIUM: An intimate Good Friday Mass takes place at the Benedictine Monastery of Our Lady of the Alliance in Rixensart. (Benoit Doppagne / AFP / Getty Images)

PHILIPPINES: Catholics pray on the street outside a closed church in Manila. (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

INDIA: Christians pray Friday outside the closed door of the Mother House, seat of the Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa (now Saint Teresa), in Calcutta. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images)

INDIA: Archbishop of Calcutta Thomas D’Souza conducts a special outdoor mass to celebrate Good Friday. (Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP / Getty Images)

THAILAND: Holy water is replaced by a hand sanitizer at the entrance to Holy Redeemer Church in Bangkok. (Romeo Gacad / AFP / Getty Images)

ISRAEL: A pilgrim wearing protective equipment prays at the first station of the cross while walking alone along Via Dolorosa on Good Friday in Jerusalem. (Emmanuel Dunand / AFP / Getty Images)

MEXICO: A worshiper helps carry a representation of Christ on the cross during a procession on April 3 in Monterrey. (Media and media / Getty Images)

ENGLAND: Reverend Andrew Nunn of the Anglican Cathedral in Southwark says a Good Friday prayer via a live video feed in London. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

AUSTRALIA: Father Bernie Thomas’ message is broadcast live by Oscar Aguilera during a Good Friday service at Mary Immaculate Church in Waverley, Australia. (Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)