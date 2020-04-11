Coronavirus: Galaxy GM wonders if MLS can play a full season

Galaxy chief executive Dennis te Kloese said Friday that Major League Soccer’s plans to end a full 34-game season this year were too optimistic given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being realistic, within the country there are different problems,” he said. “For such a large league, there are a lot of trips to be made. There are many restrictions in different parts of the country.

“It’s hard to generalize and it’s hard to conclude that you can get everyone together and play as usual.”

MLS was two games away during its 25th anniversary season when the spread of the new coronavirus stopped the games on March 12.

But with Los Angeles County, which is home to the Galaxy and the LAFC, extending its home stay order until May 15, it is not certain that either team will be allowed to resume. training or matches. Dr. Jeffrey Smith, executive director of the Santa Clara County, home of the San Jose earthquakes, suggested that it could be later – much later – than in May when he said earlier in the week that ‘he didn’t anticipate’ any sports game until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving. “

And it’s only California, a state that has had remarkable success in smoothing the coronavirus curve. With the virus spreading at different rates in different states, COVID-19 protections are unlikely to be lifted across the country at the same time, and MLS has teams in 17 states, three Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia.

“The idea of ​​keeping alive that there will be a full season, I think, is an idea that everyone is given,” said Te Kloese. “Clearly, the motivation and the hope is to make sure everyone is done.

“It will be very difficult.”

Te Kloese said that MLS has an advantage in that it has the rest of 2020 to work with. If the league were able to resume play in late July with teams playing twice a week, it could end a full regular season, including the playoffs, by Christmas.

But, given the travel and other issues, it’s an ambitious schedule.

Another option would be to resume play in empty stadiums.

“It will be something that I think everyone is studying because you have to do it,” said Te Kloese. “It will be a challenge to have lots of people sitting together without the right health protection.

“When there are more tests with short-term results, it will bring everyone back to life and everyone will hope.” Until then, there are still challenges to be met. “

However, Te Kloese has said it many times, the challenges of resuming a football season are pale compared to the real challenges that COVID-19 has caused to many. And losing a few games – even a season – cannot be compared to what others have lost.

“I am 100% aware that there are people with far greater challenges,” he said. “The main idea is that everyone is safe first.

“We have the privilege of being in sport. We must now be the first to give something back. “

Te Kloese also confirmed that Cincinnati had officially expressed interest in assistant Galaxy Dominic Kinnear for his vacant head coaching position.

“I really appreciate his work with us,” said Te Kloese of Kinnear, who won two MLS Cups with the Houston Dynamo. “The players have a positive relationship with him. I can see why Cincinnati would like to have it. “