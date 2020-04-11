Coronavirus forces Christians to find new ways to celebrate Easter

On this Good Friday, Pope Francis presided over a much smaller than usual “Chemin de Croix” procession on Saint-Pierre square. For many of the two billion Christians around the world, the coronavirus is upsetting Easter traditions – and while many are finding new and creative ways to celebrate, some are pushing back.

In Fort Worth, Texas, the doors of the Fountains Fellowship Church are closed. Pastor Don Womble said he plans to deliver his sermon from the parking lot on Easter Sunday.

On April 10, 2020, Pope Francis presides over the Way of the Cross on Good Friday in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. VINCENZO PINTO / Getty



But restrictions on religious gatherings have become a political storm in Kansas. The Republican legislature overturned the Democratic Governor’s ordinance limiting services to fewer than 10 people. She is now fighting them in court.

“We don’t have time to play political games during a pandemic,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

Of the 43 states that have issued home stay orders across the country, at least 18 consider places of worship or travel to or from places of worship to be essential.

A church in Georgia has promised to defy orders to stay at home, joining a handful of others that will be open for Easter. In some states, the challenge has led to photos of arrested pastors.

However, most of the country’s churches celebrate online – or organize a mass, without the parishioners.

“We miss you very much,” said Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. “But we are making the most of it.”

Womble said he shared that feeling.

“God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power and love and a healthy spirit,” he said.