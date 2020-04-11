Coronavirus death toll exceeds 18,000 in the United States

Friday, the mourning of the United States continued from coast to coast as the United States approached another sad stage of the COVID-19 pandemic: more deaths than any other country in the world .

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis paid tribute to 21-year-old college baseball player Cody Lyster, one of 241 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

“Our thoughts are with the friends, family and loved ones of all those involved,” said Polis in front of the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, where construction crews were building a makeshift hospital to begin treating several hundred patients. of coronavirus next week.

As of Friday, the death toll exceeded 18,000, just behind Italy, where nearly 19,000 people died, the report said. John Hopkins University.

Workers wearing personal protective equipment bury bodies in a trench on Hart Island in New York’s Bronx neighborhood. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio admitted that the upsurge in deaths from COVID-19 had forced the city to bury unclaimed bodies five days a week in Hart Island’s potter’s field, where burials normally occur once a week.

“This is a sad subject,” said De Blasio during a visit to a temporary hospital in Queens, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic. “Imagine anyone dying and there is no one to claim the body.

The photos of our fellow New Yorkers buried on Hart Island are devastating for all of us. I want to make sure everyone knows what they are seeing and what is really going on on Hart Island. Remember, these are human beings. They are neighbors whom we have lost. – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 10, 2020

DeBlasio was visiting the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, where a temporary hospital for 350 COVID-19 patients was installed on the site of the US Open.

“On a tennis court, we have a hospital,” he said, thanking volunteer medical workers who have come from as far as Nebraska, Oregon and Alaska to help New Yorkers get through. the worst attacks.

Statewide, the death toll in New York City reached 7,844 on Friday, with 77 dead in the past 24 hours, said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo called on President Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to take over production by private laboratories of anti-virus antibody tests.

Without federal oversight and money, he said, the private laboratories developing tests in New York lack the capacity to produce enough for the millions of people who need it.

“We need a huge, breathtaking volume increase quickly,” he said. “And I don’t believe that until private sector companies scale up, you’re going to see it within the time you need to do it.”

Widespread testing, he said, is the key to reopening the economy.

For now, many Americans were struggling to adjust to home orders and non-essential business closings as the Easter weekend approached.

“Now is not the time to take your foot off the gas,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “Now is not the time to let go of social distance.”

Police in Philadelphia ripped a man from a bus because he was not wearing a mask. And in Kansas, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly asked the state Supreme Court to prevent GOP lawmakers from overturning its ban on religious gatherings.

Kelly said in an interview on Friday that four of the 12 “clusters” of state coronavirus epidemics could be traced to religious gatherings.

“Quite honestly, our religious leaders are behind us,” said Kelly. “I spoke to them before I did, I spoke to them after I did.”

The problem of the President of the Republican House, Ron Ryckman, with his decree was to provide for penalties for offenses in the event of disobedience.

“I care deeply about the health and safety of the Kansans; I don’t think it’s wise for people to go to church, “Ryckman told The Times on Friday. “I am not ready to imprison them for [up to] a year to do it. “

Times author Matt Pearce contributed to this report.