Convincing photos of doctors’ fight against coronavirus in New York

Paramedicist David Brody prepares to load a patient with COVID-19 confirmed in an ambulance for transportation to Stamford Hospital April 2 in Stamford, Connecticut. in Connecticut.
(John Moore / Getty Images)
Paramedicist David Brody prepares to load a patient with COVID-19 confirmed in an ambulance for transportation to Stamford Hospital April 2 in Stamford, Connecticut. in Connecticut.
(John Moore / Getty Images)
appId : '119932621434123',
xfbml : true, version : 'v2.9' }); };
(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));
Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2020-04-10/ground-zero-10-on-the-ground-photos-in-the-fight-against-coronavirus-in-new-york