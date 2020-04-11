Contemporary Brentwood comes with an illuminated waterfall

by April 11, 2020 Business
Details and designer amenities abound in this new exhibit in Brentwood. But it’s the accent lighting that really makes the place shine – especially at night. The multi-level floor plan has custom backlighting and modern chandeliers that stand out against the subdued decor. An illuminated waterfall in the dining room is a stellar example of the light features.

The details

Location: 950 Kenfield Ave., Los Angeles, 90049

Ask for a price: $ 12.899 million

Year of construction: 2020

Living room: 9,300 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 0.37 acre

Characteristics: Fleetwood sliding doors; marble slabs; floating glass staircase; characteristics of indoor-outdoor water; cinema; wine cellar; Gym; roof terrace; overflowing swimming pool

About the area: In postal code 90049, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 3.08 million, down 9.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Christina Collins, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 434-3456, and Santiago Arana, the Agency, (424) 231-2399

Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-11/home-of-the-week-brentwood-contemporary-illuminated-waterfall

