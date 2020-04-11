Contemporary Brentwood comes with an illuminated waterfall

Details and designer amenities abound in this new exhibit in Brentwood. But it’s the accent lighting that really makes the place shine – especially at night. The multi-level floor plan has custom backlighting and modern chandeliers that stand out against the subdued decor. An illuminated waterfall in the dining room is a stellar example of the light features.

The details

Location: 950 Kenfield Ave., Los Angeles, 90049

Ask for a price: $ 12.899 million

Year of construction: 2020

Living room: 9,300 square feet, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms

Lot size: 0.37 acre

Characteristics: Fleetwood sliding doors; marble slabs; floating glass staircase; characteristics of indoor-outdoor water; cinema; wine cellar; Gym; roof terrace; overflowing swimming pool

About the area: In postal code 90049, based on 10 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 3.08 million, down 9.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Christina Collins, Hilton & Hyland, (310) 434-3456, and Santiago Arana, the Agency, (424) 231-2399

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]