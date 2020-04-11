Consumer prices – clothing, gas, travel – fall the most in five years

Consumer prices in the United States fell the most in more than five years in March, and further declines are likely as the new coronavirus epidemic suppresses demand for certain goods and services, offsetting price increases linked to shortages resulting from supply chain disruptions.

With country virtually stalled and economy contracting rapidly as state and local governments adopt strict measures to control the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, economists predict a period disinflation or even outright deflation.

“The big concern right now is deflation,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh. “Deflation is set to set in over the next few months as companies cut prices in response to much lower demand for the coronavirus epidemic and associated movement restrictions.”

The Labor Department said on Friday that its consumer price index fell 0.4% last month amid falling prices for gasoline, hotel accommodation, clothing and plane tickets. This was the largest drop since January 2015 and followed an increase of 0.1% in February. During the 12 months to March, the CPI rose 1.5% after increasing 2.3% in February.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the CPI would drop 0.3% in March and increase 1.6% year-over-year.

The general drop in the price level is expected even as the Federal Reserve has taken extraordinary measures to stop the free fall of the economy. Last month, President Trump signed a historic $ 2.3 trillion package to help businesses and workers.

“The disinflationary impulse, along with the great disruption of economic and financial market activity, is one of the main reasons why the Fed unleashes vast new monetary policy stimulants,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist of the states United at Oxford Economics in New York.

Restaurants, bars and other social places have been closed. Apparel retailers have also closed, as have some manufacturers, while transportation has been cut significantly, leaving millions of Americans unemployed.

Fears of a severe global recession and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia led to a collapse in crude oil prices. This should compensate for the price increases caused by bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Large-scale business closings affected the March CPI report, as data collection by personal visit was suspended on March 16, the Labor Department said. He said last month’s data collection had also been affected “by the temporary closure or limited operations of certain types of establishments”, leading to “an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and charged”.

This has resulted in many indices based on below normal price amounts collected, and a small number of indices which are normally published were not published in March.

The dollar has changed little against a basket of currencies. Wall Street and the US Treasury market are closed for Good Friday.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the CPI fell 0.1% in March, the first decline since January 2010. The so-called core CPI had risen 0.2% for two months consecutive. Core inflation also fell in March as new motor vehicle prices fell. In the 12 months to March, the core CPI increased 2.1% after increasing 2.4% in February.

The Fed follows the price index for basic personal consumption expenditure (PCE) for its inflation target of 2%.

The core PCE price index increased 1.8% year-over-year in February after increasing 1.7% in January.

It surpassed its target in 2019. With some components of the producer price index fueling the core PCE price index weakening in March, economists expect inflation to fall last month.

Basic data for the March PCE price index will be published at the end of the month. The closure of companies could, however, have an impact on the collection of inflation data in the coming months, making reports unreliable.

Gasoline prices fell 10.5% in March, the highest since February 2016, after falling 3.4% in February.

Food prices rose 0.3% last month after jumping 0.4% in February. Prices for food consumed at home rose 0.5%, matching the gain in February.

The equivalent rent for the owners’ primary residence, which the owner would pay to rent or receive the rental of a house, increased 0.3%. This follows a 0.2% increase in February. The cost of hotel and motel accommodation fell 7.7% last month. Airfares dropped 12.6% last month, the largest drop ever.

Health care costs rose 0.4% after edging up 0.1% in February.

Clothing prices fell 2% last month, after increasing 0.4% in February. Prices for new vehicles fell 0.4%, the largest drop since April 2018. But prices for used motor vehicles and trucks rose 0.8% after rebounding 0.4% in February .