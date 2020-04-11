Connor McGovern awaits Super Bowl for Jets

Connor McGovern has high expectations for the Jets, his new team.

The center, which signed a $ 27 million three-year contract with the Jets last month, believes it has just joined a winner – despite the fact that the team has not been in the playoffs for 10 years.

“It is a team which I believe has the potential to win many football games,” he said. “They’re really starting to build something special. I’m here to win championships. All personal accolades and all that stuff comes with it.

“But certainly the most important thing and the reason I’m with the Jets is that I think they have the coaches and the players to win a Super Bowl.”

OK, so the new guy is confident.

McGovern, who turns 27 later this month, is also smart. He spent a few minutes on a conference call with reporters last week and it was easy to see how smart he is. The Jets hope it can stabilize a position that has been a revolving door since Nick Mangold was removed after the 2016 season.

The 6 foot 4 inch 305 pound McGovern is the biggest improvement the Jets have made along their offensive line. There are other new pieces – tackle from George Fant and guard Greg Van Roten – in place, but McGovern represents an upgrade from last year’s center suit from Ryan Kalil and Jonotthan Harrison.

The Jets were surprised that the Broncos let McGovern strike a free agency. Denver chose to sign Graham Glasgow of the Lions instead of bringing McGovern, the team’s draft pick in the fifth round in 2016, out of Missouri.

McGovern played the right guard for the Broncos in 2017, then moved to the center halfway through 2018 and started every game there last season.

The plan for the Jets is to start the top five players. McGovern should be in the center, but if the Jets draft a center, he could move to keep. It was flexibility of position that was one of the factors that made McGovern attractive to the Jets.

“Personally, I think I could be the most successful and help the team in the best way at the center,” said McGovern. “Everything that helps us win the most games. I think my physical qualities match the center best, but I also think I could be a good guard. ”

One of the biggest hurdles the Jets face in their overhaul of the offensive line is the current situation with the coronavirus. It appears that there is no off-season program in person. This means that they will lose valuable OTAs to build chemistry and will likely have to overcome all of the problems at training camp.

General manager Joe Douglas brought in McGovern to help protect quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I think it will continue to become something special,” said McGovern. “I am delighted to build a fairly serious relationship with him and to be able to help him with everything I can on the ground.”

McGovern grew up in Fargo, N.D., on a potato farm.

“The family business is not your type, you know, what people in the city probably represent as a farm with red elevators and all that kind of stuff,” said McGovern. “But it obviously taught me a lot about hard work and how to handle the ups and downs.”

R.D. Offutt Farms is a family business that produces over 50,000 acres of potatoes each year.

“There are years where growing potatoes is going pretty well and you don’t have a lot of disease and time cooperates and all that,” said McGovern. “Surprisingly, potatoes are, I would say, pretty vegetables galore.”

McGovern said growing potatoes has given him life lessons.

“They’re very susceptible to disease and there are a lot of things going on during the agricultural season that you have to deal with and handle all of that kind of adversity,” said McGovern. “So it helped a lot with, really, the learning aspect of hard work and how to deal with adversity.”