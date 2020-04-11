Colorado meat packing plant with 6,000 employees closed after coronavirus outbreak

The union, which represents 3,000 workers at the JBS plant in Greeley, said in a letter to state, county and company officials that two of its members had died.

The union says at least 50 employees are infected with the virus; the company, headquartered in Greeley, has estimated the number of JBS workers with Covid-19 at 36.

The company said it was spending $ 1 million on test kits.

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Friday that his task force was moving test resources from Covid to the factory.

“And I want to encourage the people of Colorado to work to support this effort, but I also want to point out that everyone who works in the food supply, from farmers to meat packers, distributors, truckers and grocers, continue to have our gratitude, “said Pence. Union president Kim C. Cordova said the plant should be closed for seven days. “We fully understand the seriousness of a plant closure and its economic impact. However, safety must take precedence over profits,” Cordova wrote in his letter. “One death is a tragedy – two deaths in the same factory are simply beyond human understanding.” Colorado Governor Jared Polis told Erin Burnett of CNN that the plant has been closed and that the state government is working with federal and local authorities to reopen next week. “It will close long enough to test each worker and allow workers to return to work,” the governor told CNN. “Those who are authorized will return after a short closure, hopefully next Wednesday, Tuesday or Thursday,” he added. Asked about the current figures from JBS, he said: “Judging by the figures for two deaths, about 14 hospitalized. I would say there are probably between two and four hundred people who will test positive. But we will see, this is nobody’s guess. “ The plant will be cleaned up, according to JBS USA. “The company will also take this opportunity to further enhance the deep cleanup efforts previously announced on the site,” said a company statement. Cordova said in her letter that not all employees have appropriate protective equipment. The company has stated that additional PPE will be provided. All employees will have their temperature taken before work, said JBS. While the company has said there will be a thorough cleaning of the plant every day, the union letter says it does not think it will be enough, “The access tunnel (which is 1,000 feet long) should be sanitized at least twice a day, ideally before shift changes,” said the letter. “During shift changes, this tunnel is accessible by more than 2,000 workers. The JBS factory has three shifts.” The union also wants an additional $ 3 an hour for the risk premium. JBS also shut down its beef factory in Souderton, Pennsylvania for two weeks, with plans to reopen on April 16. like the symptoms, explained a representative of the company.

