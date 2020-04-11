Colby Cave, Oilers ahead, died at 25 from brain bleeding

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave passed away Saturday morning, days after undergoing emergency surgery for brain bleeding, announced his family.

He was 25 years old.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby cave passed away early this morning,” Cave’s family said in a statement. “Me (my wife Emily) and our two families are in shock, but I know that our Colby was loved by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community and many others. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time. “

Cave underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday to remove a colloidal cyst that was putting pressure on his brain. He remained in a medical coma after the procedure while doctors were fighting to save his life at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

Cave’s family was not allowed to be in the hospital with him due to coronvirus precautions, but Emily said during the week that she and her parents could see him through a window and tell him talk with a walkie-talkie.

Cave, who got married last summer, has been split this season between the Oilers and AHL Bakersfield. He previously played for the Boston Bruins.

“The National Hockey League family mourns the heartbreaking death of Colby Cave, whose hockey life and career, while too short, were emblematic and inspiring for the best in our game,” said the NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman, in a press release. “Undrafted but fearless, Colby has been relentless in pursuing his hockey dream with the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins organizations. A serious and hard-working player, he was admired by his teammates and coaches. Most importantly, he was a warm and generous person who was appreciated by all who were fortunate enough to know him. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Emily, their families and to Colby’s countless friends in the hockey world. “

AHL President and CEO David Andrews also paid tribute to Cave.

“Colby Cave was loved as a teammate and friend, as a husband and son,” Andrews said in a statement. “The entire American Hockey League extends our deepest condolences to Colby’s wife Emily and his entire family, and to those whose lives he has touched in the Oilers and Bruins organizations and throughout hockey. “