Charles Davis replaces Dan Fouts on the CBS NFL stand

CBS Sports replaces its # 2 NFL analyst with Fox # 2, The Post has learned.

Sources say Charles Davis is switching from Fox to CBS to team up with Ian Eagle on the network’s second team. There is a verbal agreement, but the contracts have not yet been signed.

The Post reported earlier Friday that CBS had left Dan Fouts and was considering Davis as his replacement. Davis made his decision on Friday.

For CBS, which has the Super Bowl next year, it has added an additional playoff game in the extended format that Ian Eagle and Davis will broadcast. There is a chance down the road that Davis, 55, could join CBS golf coverage, but it is not defined.

Davis’ career took off at Fox, where he called the national college championship and the pro playoff games.

Fox will now have to determine who will replace Davis as Kevin Burkhardt’s partner. Fox had Greg Olsen on his radar to be his No. 2 analyst with Burkhardt this season.

Olsen quickly progressed as a potential future analyst as he played games as an active player and worked with Burkhardt on the XFL. There was a strong feeling that Olsen would retire and enter the pit, but the Seahawks offered him $ 7 million, so he is playing one more season.

As for Fouts, he had a long decorated career both on and off the field. A quarter of the Hall of Fame with the Chargers, Fouts retired from playing in 1987 and has been a sports announcer for decades, including Monday Night Football, where he teamed up with Al Michaels and Dennis Miller.