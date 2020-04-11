Cesar Ruiz’s late father at the center of his NFL dream project

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

When assessing potential investments, NFL general managers and scouts like to know that a player is not likely to lose motivation with the first big salary they receive. In this case, it helps to play the game for a larger purpose, which has never been a problem for central Michigan Cesar Ruiz.

Ruiz was 8 when his father, also named Cesar, was hit by a car on the side of a highway in southern New Jersey, ending his life at 26. Cesar’s eldest son reportedly stopped to help another driver change a flat tire.

“This whole experience is dedicated to this whole situation, this tragedy,” said Ruiz to the NFL screening combine. “I always do it, every night, every day, I think about it. If my father was there to see what I’m doing right now, he would be mind blowing. So I always play for my father, I always play with my father, my father always lives through me. And that’s how it’s always going to be. “

It was not only the death of his father that shaped the mentality of one of the best interior linemen, but how he died – being a good Samaritan.

“This is really what I’m proud of, it’s just doing things for people and being a good person,” said Ruiz. “And the fact – the way it happened, he was doing something good, being a good person, you really wouldn’t want it any other way if something were to happen like that.”

Ruiz hadn’t started playing football before his father died. With hindsight, he thinks that it was the tragedy that prompted his mother, Latoya, to encourage Cesar to join a team.

“Football came into my life when I was 10 years old,” said Ruiz, from Camden, New Jersey. “I really played because my mom really wanted me out of the house. It was sort of a therapeutic thing for me because I was still mourning the death of my father. And she saw it. Basically, she tried to find something that could help me. “

Ruiz quickly took up the game and was transferred to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida before his first year of high school. It gave him the opportunity to get out of his tough Camden neighborhood and focus on football and his academics. There he became the best rookie in the center of the country and made such an impression in Michigan that he started five games in the first year.

“In Michigan, I was still in my playbook, still studying the offense,” said Ruiz. “I just have a thing for football. This is where I think I stand out with these interviews, because I know so much about football and I love football. “

Ruiz is slated to be a first round pick entering the draft, but is confident he should be picked on the first day.

“Because if you watch the movie, if you watch how I dominate people, if you watch my character, how smart I am, I have everything for a first round,” said Ruiz.