CC Sabathia helps provide Coronavirus meals to Boys and Girls Clubs

For as long as residents of the Bronx need food, CC and Amber Sabathia will continue to distribute once a week in the borough and in their hometown of California, Vallejo, to support the Boys & Girls Clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When this happened for the first time, we really thought of the Boys and Girls Clubs and parents. Obviously, I was one of those kids, so if 30 years ago, I would be online waiting for a box, ” Sabathia, who retired after last season, told The Post on Friday, one day after his family’s PitCCh. In Foundation distributed boxes of non-perishable food to members of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bronx. “This is something we really wanted to do to help the community. I love the Bronx, that’s where I made my second home. I hope we can continue like this as long as it continues. “

The Sabathias work with FreshDirect in partnership with the five district presidents and have contributed to the launch of “Operation 5 Borough Food Drive”.

With Vallejo involved, it is a bicoastal operation. The Sabathia Foundation provided by and the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank distributed Tuesday and Friday 500 boxes and bags of emergency food to local families.

“Many face extraordinary challenges, particularly those posed by school closings that cut crucial meals for local children. Giving back to our home is a priority, ” Amber and CC Sabathia said in a statement.

Wearing gloves and face masks, Sabathia distributed boxes of food in the Bronx.

“There were vegetables in there, things hard to find in a supermarket. Everything people need, ”said Sabathia of the contents of the boxes. “We can’t choose what’s in the box.”

The Sabathia foundation collects the boxes of FreshDirect and takes them to the streets.

Like so many others around the world, Sabathia was confined to her home in north Jersey.

“We are all safe. We stay in the house, ” said Sabathia. “Trying to stay safe, do what we can.”

Amber Sabathia said, “We’ve literally been out of the house three times since March 12 and it’s in the Bronx and that’s it. So we definitely stay with the stay at home [directive]. »»

CC Sabathia is in daily contact with her mother in California.

“I talk to her every day, she’s good. My aunt is doing good, ” said Sabathia.