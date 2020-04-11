Call center workers help laid off NYers fear coronavirus exposure

Unemployed and looking for health insurance? New York State has promised to help, but this could endanger its call center workers in the process, The Post learned.

Contract workers to help the growing crowd of unemployed New Yorkers find affordable health insurance say they are taking time off work to avoid catching life-threatening illness while co-workers fall ill and run out of Clorox wipes.

Absences could contribute to longer than expected wait times, which were already increasing due to a sharp increase in demand, workers said. A call to the public health care exchange this week reported a wait time of more than 30 minutes.

“It’s a ghost town there. People are afraid to come to work, ”said Karly Norgaise, a quality control worker at a Manhattan call center. She said that only 11 people were working on her floor – which normally houses around 60 people – when she last visited on April 3.

“I’m staying at home because I’m really scared now,” said the Norwegian woman to the Post.

Complaints include inconsistent application of social distancing rules and lack of health supplies. Norgaise and her colleagues received Clorox wipes for a while, but the office was exhausted last week, she said.

An Albany call center worker went down with COVID-19, staff members said, and they have faced a number of suspicious cases, including one on Broad Street where the Norwegian woman works.

Maximus, the contract company that runs the hotline for the New York health insurance market, says wait times were on the rise at the start of the virus crisis “due to unexpected demand”, but that average wait times have since decreased.

He also denies being lax in keeping workers safe, saying he has stepped up disinfection to federal standards and invested more resources to “protect our employees,” said Maximus spokesperson Lisa Miles.

Maximus says that 875 of its 2,900 employees across the state, including some of its 1,500 call center employees, work from home – a number that is expected to increase.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of Maximus employees is paramount to ensuring that citizens continue to have access to the most essential programs,” Miles told The Post in an email.

Workers are now circulating a petition urging Maximus to give call center workers the option of working from home or providing “emergency” paid leave if they cannot. The Communications Workers Union of America, which organizes Maximus employees, has reported safety concerns to the state Department of Labor.

“It is imperative that Maximus employees in New York – who work on the front lines to help New Yorkers access health insurance during this crisis – are not required to put themselves and their families at risk to accomplish their tasks, “said Dennis. Trainor, vice president of CWA District 1.

The conflict arises as New York pushes for a “special registration period” to help laid-off workers find affordable health care in its State of Health market. While membership in public plans, such as Medicaid, is open year-round, the usual window for private policies lasts only a few months and ended on February 7 of this year.