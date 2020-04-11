Burning Man Festival Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Burning Man was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers announced Friday that the annual desert art festival, which was scheduled to start on August 30, has been canceled for the first year since its inception in 1986.

“After much listening, discussion and reflection, we made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020,” the organizers wrote in a statement on the Burning Man Journal. “Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lives, we think it is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken. We know you do too. “

The festival draws approximately 80,000 participants from around the world to the Nevada Desert each summer, where a temporary multi-million dollar Black Rock city is established.

Organizers of the nonprofit Burning Man Project said the experience will be replaced by an online alternative, where participants will build a “virtual” Black Rock city – but details on “The Multiverse,” as call it, are not clear.

“We don’t know how it’s going to come out; it will likely be messy and goofy with mistakes,” said the nonprofit. “It will also likely be engaging, connected and fun.”

The nonprofit said it will have to undertake “substantial layoffs, pay cuts and other seat belt tightening measures” to keep the organization running for the 2021 event.

Most tickets for the event cost $ 475 plus a $ 140 vehicle pass. Each year, participants spend $ 50 million in Nevada in addition to an additional $ 10 million from the Burning Man organization, the nonprofit organization estimated.

The organizers are offer refunds, but ask those who have already purchased tickets to donate to the nonprofit.

“Aside from the financial challenges, we are optimistic about the future of Burning Man and what The Multiverse will reveal in the coming year …”