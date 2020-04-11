Brooklyn virtual art tours, Whitney Museums to cheer up

Their doors are closed, but the art remains – online. City museums virtually share their treasures, be it a film festival Moma or an organized cocktail hour from the Frick Collection. Their Instagram accounts are filled with so many visits, discussions and craft activities that it’s overwhelming, which is why we asked a few curators to browse their collections and choose a few pieces that bring them joy. Hopefully they will cheer you up too.

Venice and a mystery

Lisa Small, Senior Curator of European Art at Brooklyn Museum, chose two impressionist works that she likes.

“Still Life with Blue Cup” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir (around 1900) “

“Many impressionists made still lifes to study a larger painting, but also because they were easy to sell!” They are charming and very small. This one is only 6 by 13 inches. Renoir was a master colorist: Look at the oranges and peach yellows next to the green of the figs and the blue of the cup. . . In 1974 someone stole this painting from the wall. There were no clues, no leads. Two or three years later, a mysterious package was posted at the Brooklyn Museum – no return address, nothing, just the painting. It was examined very carefully to make sure it was not damaged or a replica, but it was perfectly fine. An unsolved mystery! “

“Le Palais des Doges” by Claude Monet (1908)

“Monet went to Venice towards the end of his career. So many artists had painted it at the time, it was intimidating, but it went and was blown away. . . The Doge was the leader of Venice in the Renaissance, and his palace was a major element of architecture. Monet probably painted it while he was sitting in a boat in the canal, in front of its Gothic facade. See how the light plays on the water – Monet used these incredible greens, yellows and blues to capture it. You have an idea of ​​what it would be like to sit there and feel the wind ruffling the water. It’s transporting and joyful: the palace is always there, something we can come back to. “

Magic kitchen

Jennie Goldstein and Elisabeth Sherman, assistant curators of the Whitney Museum’s “Making Knowing: Craft in Art, 1950-2019”, describe two works in their exhibition.

“Cuisine” by Liza Lou (1991-1996)

“This is a life-size replica of a kitchen entirely inlaid with glass beads which she applied by hand with tweezers and glue, one by one, for five years. The oven and the refrigerator are [objects]; other elements were made of wood and papier mache. When you stand in front, it just flickers – the dishes in the sink, Lay’s crisps on the counter. Liza Lou wanted to take a space that was ordinary but also ignored, associated with women and daily chores, and make this space sparkle. “

“Sampler (Kruger / Holzer)” by Elaine Reichek (1998)

“The women practiced their stitches on samplers, using the letters of the alphabet and the numbers from 1 to 9. Elaine made one, incorporating texts from [artists] Barbara kruger [‘I shop, therefore I am’] and Jenny Holzer [‘Abuse of power comes as no surprise’]. So many people are working from home or are forced to stay at home now, and they want to connect by creating things: they work on puzzles, make starter starters, learn to sew. Elaine did this in 1998. She’s probably in her Harlem studio doing something now! “

Gods and healing

Elena Pakhoutova, curator of Himalayan art in Rubin Museum, has chosen two works which she finds most edifying.

Ganesha sculpture

“It was made in the 11th century in central India and it is quite large, about 4 feet high and 27 ¹ / ₂ inches wide. Ganesha is the son of Hindu gods and he is loved in India because that he’s considered someone who breaks all obstacles. Creative people love him because he loves the arts. He’s usually surrounded by musicians. In the lower corners there are drummers and others musicians [to] accompany him while he dances and eats. He is very jovial – a god who has fun and is full of life. “

“Palace of the Buddha, Bhaisajyaguru, master of remedies”

“This is the first table of 79 illustrations explaining the fundamental principles of Tibetan medicine. This one represents Buddha in his palace at the top of a mountain surrounded by a lush and green forest, and all the plants are medicinal there. We are all now trapped inside four walls, so imagine yourself here, walking along these beautiful plants, along streams and rocks, flowers and birds. I really want to be there now! “