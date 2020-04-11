Breakdown of the status of the Giants’ special teams

New head coach Joe Judge has spent his entire life as an NFL coach with the Patriots working on special teams, so rest assured he won’t change anything until the kickoff game. The Giants have two strong players to handle these jobs, underwriter Aldrick Rosas (25) and bettor Riley Dixon (26), but for the first time since 2007, they will have to find a new long snapper, along with Zak DeOssie. withdraw.

Casey Kreiter, 29, has been selected for a Pro Bowl with the Broncos and believes he has the upper hand to replace DeOssie. Colin Holba assumed office at the end of last season when DeOssie was placed in the casualty pool. Drew Scott is another option on the list.

The Giants got Rosas, a restricted free agent, with a second-round tender that will earn him $ 3.2 million. Rosas was superb in 2018, scoring 32 of the 33 goals scored, but was not as precise last season, making only 12 of 17. Her career goal percentage is 82.7%. His leg is incredibly strong, but his technique failed at times in 2019 and you can be sure the judge will watch closely to see if he can trust Rosas to do the job.

It came as a surprise at the end of last season when the Giants gave Dixon a three-year contract extension worth $ 8.7 million, making him the sixth highest paid bettor in the game. league. It was a reward for a great season. Dixon finished seventh in the NFL in net with an average of 43.5 yards and finished 12th in the league putting the ball inside the 20-yard line, at 42 percent.

Finding a player with a return kick or return kick is never a bad thing, especially since there is no one on the list who has accomplished much in these areas. last season. Catcher’s new signing Corey Coleman, an excellent kick-off in 2018, could help, if Coleman can stay healthy and be part of the team. Perhaps the judge gives the green light to use Jabrill Peppers, a dreaded return man at the University of Michigan, more often this year.