Boy from distant Amazon tribe dies, raising fear of Covid-19 impact on Indigenous people

The 15-year-old boy, a Yanomami from the village of Rehebe on the Uraricoera river, died on Thursday, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

He had been in the intensive care unit of Roraima General Hospital in Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima State, since April 3. The hospital has not released his cause of death, the health ministry said.

Brazil’s health minister said the boy tested positive for Covid-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Today we have had a confirmed case in the Yanomami, which is of great concern to us,” he said. “It is a concern of the government for the health of the natives.”