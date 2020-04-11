Boy from distant Amazon tribe dies, raising fear of Covid-19 impact on Indigenous people

The 15-year-old boy, a Yanomami from the village of Rehebe on the Uraricoera river, died on Thursday, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health.
He had been in the intensive care unit of Roraima General Hospital in Boa Vista, the capital of Roraima State, since April 3. The hospital has not released his cause of death, the health ministry said.
Brazil’s health minister said the boy tested positive for Covid-19 at a press conference on Wednesday.
“Today we have had a confirmed case in the Yanomami, which is of great concern to us,” he said. “It is a concern of the government for the health of the natives.”
The Socio-Environmental Institute (ISA) said that the virus had spread among the Yanomami by minors who had entered the indigenous territory illegally.
“Today, without any doubt, the main vector for the spread of COVID-19 inside the Yanomami indigenous territory is made up of more than 20,000 illegal miners who enter and leave the territory without any control,” said the official. ISA in a press release published on its website. .
“The Yanomami, like many other indigenous peoples, are among the groups most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 and should be urgently protected, at the risk of genocide with the complicity of the Brazilian state.”
The Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) said the boy was the third indigenous to die from Covid-19 in Brazil.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/10/world/yanomami-amazon-coronavirus-brazil-trnd/index.html