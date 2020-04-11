Bill Maher forbids calling coronavirus “Chinese virus”

Bill Maher said it was fine to call the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” adding that a global pandemic was not the time for political correctness.

“” What if people hear the Chinese virus and blame China? “The answer is that we must blame China. We can no longer afford the luxury of non-morbidity towards a country with habits that kill millions of people,” thundered Maher Friday in a monologue at the end of his broadcast. on HBO “Real Time”.

The longtime Liberal has said there are bigger “contaminated fish to fry”, saying that if the sun explodes, many online lefties will complain about the first person who called him a dwarf star.

“Jesus f – King Christ, we can’t even have a pandemic without being offended. When they baptized Lyme disease after a Connecticut town, the residents were not all ticked off,” said Maher with a laugh.

The comment brings Maher in line with President Donald Trump and many of his conservative allies who sought to play China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic – which originated in the city of Wuhan. Trump has variously called the scourge “China virus” or “Wuhan virus”.

Some have attacked the term as racist and unfairly designating the Chinese – arguments rejected by Maher.

“It scares me that there are people who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name,” he said. “It’s not about vilifying a culture. It’s about facts.”