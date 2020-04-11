Best on-ear headphones – CNN

When you’re looking to get the most out of your music, a great pair of headphones can make all the difference. On-ear headphones, sometimes affectionately known as cans, can give you the best sound. But with such an abundance of options, it’s not always easy to find the pair that will meet your needs. How do you make sure you get the best quality? And, if you have a limited budget, which ones strike the best balance between cost and quality?

We have decided to answer these questions for you. After reading dozens of expert reviews, reviewing the latest offers from the most popular brands, and leveraging our own knowledge of the headphone market, we settled on a test pool of 11 headphones, ranging from the middle of range at the top of the range. cans. Once we had them, we thoroughly tested them in six categories – including sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

We have chosen to weight the highest sound quality because, in our opinion, when you pay big bucks for headphones, you want to be sure that your music will sound the best it can. And although we tested the noise reduction capabilities for these headphones with ANC on board, it was weighted low in the overall score. (Our full review on the best noise canceling headphones will be published in a few weeks.)

Over the course of several months, we spent more than a week with each pair and, after scrambling countless playlists, we settled on four standouts. (To learn more about our testing process, scroll down.)

Ultimately, WH-1000XM3 Headset from Sony has proven to be the best over-ear headphones overall. They overwhelmed almost all of our test criteria, including the most important one: the sound quality. At nearly $ 300, these earbuds are a stuffed pair that offers considerable value.

To run, work and just enter the area, our finalist, the Jabra Elite 85h, will hit all the right notes. Although they are larger, they have an excellent exercise control system, with large, easy-to-locate buttons on the right cup. They also fit well on your head, which we confirmed in a 45-minute run – there was no slipping or moving of the headphones.

If you need headphones that can be worn on long walks, intercontinental flights or just around the house, the Bose 700 noise canceling headphones are our essential for comfort. There is a serious memory foam plush in the ear cups and upper headband. Imagine storing your head in two mini-mattresses that deliciously adapt to your ears.

Finally, at the relatively affordable price of $ 199.95 (on sale now for $ 149.95), JBL Live 650TNC shone as our choice of value. They may not be the flashiest, but these headphones actually match the Jabra Elite 85h in terms of sound quality and score just below in functionality. The JBL cans caught our attention with a clear reading of the voices (no artifacts like cracklings), percussive percussion and an impressive three-dimensional sound scene.

Best overall: Sony WH-1000XM3

Why we like it in a sentence: The WH-1000XM3 weaves spectacularly clean sound and voice with deep, authentic bass, all complemented by excellent noise cancellation for immersive studio-quality sound on the go.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 really illustrates what a pair of on-ear headphones should offer. To be completely transparent, these are on par with the Jabras in terms of overall score after our tests. But these Sony headphones performed better in our key test: sound quality. Therefore, we think they are worth the little extra money you would spend compared to the Jabra Elite 85h.

The sound quality really shone during our tests: whether instruments or voices, the reading was always clear. The snares in the song “Tread Softly” by Molotov Jukebox came out punchy and clear. Voices in this song as well as “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen had a unique clarity, giving us an impression in person. In fact, we were impressed with the way the WH-1000XM3s showed the three-dimensional sound scene in “I’m on fire’as if we were on stage with The Boss himself. Songs like “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish portrayed that too – it felt like she was speaking directly into our ears, and the bass used by this song was deep and resonant, forcing us to nod to the beat. “Take Five”, performed by the Dave Brubeck Quartet, with all its subtle symbols and dynamic sax, resonated with perfect reading.

With every song we played with these headphones, we felt like we were hearing the music to its fullest potential. Compression was just right to avoid the highest timbre and lowest bass audio artifacts while preserving the true sound of those extreme notes. For example, “Jazz Crimes” by Joshua Redman shows a very high-pitched saxophone, but we found it neither shrill nor deaf. “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish has incredibly deep bass, but the playback has been preserved without artifacts or attenuation of this incredible depth.

In addition, these headphones fulfill their high promise of 30 hours of battery life. We put that to the test using a 32-hour playlist of music of all genres, which we describe more in our methods section. We connected and played with the Sony locked at 75% of the volume. The result was indeed a full 30 hour reading.

We were also impressed with the active noise cancellation. Like the rest of the headphones on our list, we tested them under two noisy conditions: running at high volume on a TV and trying to block the sound from a noisy washing machine. We have seen the elimination of lower-pitched sounds from the environment and general dampening of the higher-pitched sounds. In this area, the WH-1000XM3 helmet were among the best performers. And with music, you will find that most distractions are effectively eliminated.

Even better, Sony’s companion app for iOS and Android offers some personalization when it comes to sound. There are several presets available, including one for live music (it increases the echoes and refines the overall mix). You can even mix things up by yourself with an equalizer. As with Bose, you can also customize the level of noise cancellation and monitor battery life.

the WH-1000XM3 come with a rather modest design. These don’t scream modern or classic, they just look like an average pair of headphones. But they sport a comfortable and flexible headband and comfortable ear cups. This, combined with their lightness, makes them almost as comfortable as the Bose 700. They are expandable to fit most head sizes, and the cups fold so you can pack the WH-1000XM3 in the case transport included.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 is now available for $ 298, down from $ 299.99.

Finalist and best for training: Jabra Elite 85h

Why we like it in a sentence: The Elite 85h is a pair of durable headphones that stay in place during training and have easily accessible controls while on the go.

The Jabra Elite 85h is a robust set of headphones priced at $ 249.99. Our overall score for these boxes was the same as that of the Sony WH-1000XM3, except with a slightly different distribution of points. These are slightly lower than Sony cans in terms of sound, comfort and ANC, but outperform them in terms of build quality, device controls and warranty.

There are several factors that place these headphones at the top for training. First, although there is no IPX index (a widely used measure by which a device’s water resistance is measured), Jabra claims that these are resistant to dust and water. ‘water. Despite the absence of this note, we sprayed water on the Elite 85h for almost a minute and they came out unharmed. In addition to their one-year limited warranty, they have a separate two-year warranty for dust and water damage.

We tested these running shoes outside and inside, and although the design is quite bulky, they rest firmly on the head. The upper band is wrapped in a somewhat firm cushion and a fine mesh that rests comfortably but securely on your head. The ear cups offer the same firm cushioning, enveloping the entire ear with similar results. The point being: these never fell during our tests, although they don’t feel too tight. Their ultimately secure and bulky construction can be condensed in the included transport bag, with the two cups folding inwards for portability.

And about these headsets: we also appreciated the controls from a fitness point of view. The buttons on the right cup, large and easy to navigate without thinking too much – a victory when you run – perform essential functions like playing music and making phone calls. (Conversely, we had a little trial and error with the touch controls on the Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose 700.)

Additionally, on other headphones that had buttons on the side or in the center of the earbuds (JBL Live 650BTNC and Beats Studio 3), the controls weren’t as easy to locate on the fly. Some headphones (like the Beats Studio 3 and the Skullcandy Crusher ANC) even produce sound feedback when you press their buttons. Jabra made sure to include padding around the buttons of the Elite 85h to cushion this drastically.

In general, we found that the Jabra Elite 85h felt more robust and had a better control system than the WH-1000XM3s. They use the entire right cup as a touch control, which can lead to accidental song skips or dropped calls. The Elite 85h, meanwhile, uses large buttons that are easy to locate. Their battery life also lasts 36 hours, beating 30 from Sony.

In terms of sound, the Jabra Elite 85h offers a quality similar to that of Sony, even closer to the complete Jabra Sound + application (available for iOS and Android). The bass of the Elite 85h is satisfyingly deep, but doesn’t quite reach the same studio quality depth as that of Sony headphones. We also noted that the sound was slightly flatter Elite 85h. He didn’t necessarily suffer from the three-dimensional sound, but he felt more compressed, notably reducing the maximum of tones he was able to reproduce. With a custom EQ focused specifically on the bass, the quality gap actually narrowed to a point where the quality was comparable. However, this did not resolve the compression issues.

And to put it mildly, we loved the Sound + app, where you will find an equalizer to customize your sound with presets that create notable amplifications for vocals and bass. There are also countless settings, such as toggle on-ear detection, which detects if the headphones are on your head and pauses the music when you take them off. Pretty good, right? You can even configure Find My Jabra to get an approximate location for your headphones if you lose sight of them.

Jabra’s Elite 85h promised 36 hours of battery life, and we put it to the test with a 40-hour playlist. We connected the headphones and let the music play at 75% of the volume. They lasted 36 hours, then some – quite impressive!

Jabra’s Elite 85h is currently on sale for $ 199.99, down from $ 249.99.

The most comfortable: Bose 700 noise canceling headphones

Why we like it in a sentence: The Noise Canceling 700 are a master class in comfort, resting on the head and ears like a cloud thanks to a cushioning in good quality memory foam and well distributed.

In terms of comfort, the Bose 700 noise canceling headphones at the top of our list. Although their price of $ 399.99 is at the steep end, the ergonomic nature of the pair and the exceptional sound quality have always made them one of our standout choices.

The foam lining inside the headband and ear cups is designed with particularly comfortable layers of memory foam cushioning. It produces almost zero pressure, to the point it’s almost like wearing nothing. the Bose 700s are able to extend widely over the ear cups, which allows them to fit heads of almost any size. For those who like portability, the earbuds do not fold. And although Bose includes a carrying case, you’ll have to settle for their unfolded size.

the Bose headphones don’t skimp on sound or noise cancellation either. In fact, they scored just below Sony’s WH-1000XM3 in both categories. We found that the quality of the soundstage and compression were similar to that of Sony boxes. Both headphones offered a clear piano, saxophone and drums on our test track “Jazz Crimes “by Joshua Redman. And although the sound is not as sharp and the bass is not as intense as the Sony cans, we were still impressed with what they could get out. Listen “Could be right” by White Reaper, the drums and vocals were not as well defined as on Sony headphones. The bass on “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish is also a small step in depth and intensity. Despite these minor shortcomings, you still get a balanced mix that is very nice.

If you’re someone who likes to personalize the experience through a companion app, you won’t find it with Bose. The application itself is quite bare, notably lacking an equalization function. It is a disappointment, especially at this price. So if you’re looking to boost the bass or the vocals, you just can’t; the main use of the application switches the noise cancellation and transparency mode. That being said, these modes excel on the Bose 700s. The transparency mode is particularly cool because it amplifies the surrounding sound so that you can hear better. Conversely, when you telephone, microphones serve a dual function by reducing ambient noise and amplifying your voice. There is no customization to modify this functionality.

In the end, the Bose 700s offer unrivaled construction in comfort. They present a modern seamless design which, unless you are on a ninja mission, could make with a touch of color varieties of silver or white and gold. You also won’t be disappointed with the balanced sound experience and the extended battery life. Note that for $ 399.99, you pay for high-end comfort.

Bose 700 noise canceling headphones are on sale now for $ 349.95 from the regular price of $ 399.99.

Best value for money: JBL Live 650BTNC

Why we like it in a sentence: The JBL 650BTNC delivers sound quality that rivals the best on our list, as well as solid comfort and functionality in a relatively more affordable package.

At $ 199.95, the JBL Live 650BTNC offers the best value for money of all the headphones we’ve tested.

The JBL cans have not lost too many points in the sound department. Since they are still high-end headphones, they deliver crisp sound, matching the Bose 700. In fact, they scored better than the Beoplay H9s, which cost more than double. We also loved the song of these, performing just below the epic quality of the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM3. Unfortunately, they suffer somewhat from compression and bass. Regarding the first, we found that the upper and lower range of sound was limited compared to the Beats Studio 3 and the WH-1000XM3. This was particularly important in “Jazz Crimes” by Joshua Redman, where the upper saxophone notes seemed to mix and mute.

As for the bass, the JBLs were average. They came out less deeply than devices like the Beats Studio 3, and produced less kick than the WH-1000XM3. On the other hand, while listening “Bad Guy” by Billie Elish, the bassy rhythm that repeats for the entire song came slightly muddled. That said, these problems are relatively minor. the 650BTNC still bass that was about as deep as more expensive choices like the Bose 700 and the Jabra Elite 85h. They also sport an impressive soundstage, bringing out the placement of the instruments and voice almost as well as the WH-1000XM3.

The companion application JBL Headphones tries to perfect these setbacks with specific sound profiles. What we found was that they put too much emphasis on what they wanted to improve. In other words, the bass sound profile made the bass powerful, which drowned out some of the more subtle notes, which can steal thunderous voices. When you look at the bass sound profile, it increases the lowest frequencies to the extreme. These changes make the bass much too loud. If you’re looking to tweak the bass, try creating your own custom sound profile with less extreme changes for best results.

the 650BTNC helmet have an elegant and relatively minimal design. The headband and its cushion are covered with mesh, which is interesting visually. Inside is a metal bar with a good amount of flexibility, allowing it to bend generously and adapt to large heads. The cushion that rests on your head is quite thin and can give a tight feeling. With the relatively firm padding of the earbuds, the JBL boxes are not ideal for long use, so they have lost a few points for comfort. Despite the weakest areas, these headphones still blew several more expensive devices out of the water and far surpassed the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2, which shares their price.

JBL’s 650BTNC is now available for $ 149.95, down from the regular price of $ 199.99.

When you get a helmet, it depends on what you are looking for. the Sony WH-1000XM3 are your best option, especially for sound quality. They have unrivaled sound and good ANC. But if comfort is your end, be it, then the Bose 700 noise canceling headphones are for you. Throughout our tests, we kept coming back to it as a benchmark for quality comfort.

For gym enthusiasts, home exercisers, and neighborhood runners, there is the Jabra Elite 85h. These headphones had the most exercise-friendly features, although they were the most bulky. But hey – sometimes you just want to get the most out of your money, and we understand that. It’s there that JBL Live 650BTNC come in, offering solid overall quality at the lowest price.

The testing process for these headphones was rigorous. We wanted to put them to the test of normal use, focusing on what would be most important to the user. We examined design and comfort over time, learned each control, listened to various music genres, tested active noise cancellation, tested the batteries and read the warranties. Throughout the process, we have compared these features with the best in class headphones.

Read on for the categories and their breakdowns.

Sound quality

Low: To determine the depth of a frequency that each headset was capable of, we listened “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Royals” by Lorde. These two songs have very deep and intense bass. We also listened to these songs to find out how good the satisfying bass was for each pair of headphones.

To determine the depth of a frequency that each headset was capable of, we listened “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Royals” by Lorde. These two songs have very deep and intense bass. We also listened to these songs to find out how good the satisfying bass was for each pair of headphones. Compression: In audio, compression is used to amplify very quiet sounds and reduce the volume of very loud sounds. Too much compression, however, can mask higher frequency tones and muffle deeper ones. In this subcategory, we listened to the right amount of compression. If the tones were high or we heard audio artifacts like crackling, there weren’t enough. If the upper range tones seemed muffled and / or the lower range tones were confused, there were too many. We have listened to these qualities in “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Jazz Crimes” by Joshua Redman. The first is a song with extremely deep tones, and the second offers discreet and subtle instrumental as well as a saxophone and loud drums.

In audio, compression is used to amplify very quiet sounds and reduce the volume of very loud sounds. Too much compression, however, can mask higher frequency tones and muffle deeper ones. In this subcategory, we listened to the right amount of compression. If the tones were high or we heard audio artifacts like crackling, there weren’t enough. If the upper range tones seemed muffled and / or the lower range tones were confused, there were too many. We have listened to these qualities in “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Jazz Crimes” by Joshua Redman. The first is a song with extremely deep tones, and the second offers discreet and subtle instrumental as well as a saxophone and loud drums. Soundstage: In audio, the soundstage is the feeling of three-dimensional space produced by high-quality stereo sound. An excellent soundstage will allow you to really hear the positions of instruments and singers during a song. To test this, we listened “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen and “Neon Lights” by Molotov Jukebox. Both songs feature instrumental 3D positions and distinct voices that make you feel like you are on stage with the artist. This is a category where cross-comparison was particularly important, because we wanted to know to what extent different headphones had this three-dimensional effect.

In audio, the soundstage is the feeling of three-dimensional space produced by high-quality stereo sound. An excellent soundstage will allow you to really hear the positions of instruments and singers during a song. To test this, we listened “I’m on Fire” by Bruce Springsteen and “Neon Lights” by Molotov Jukebox. Both songs feature instrumental 3D positions and distinct voices that make you feel like you are on stage with the artist. This is a category where cross-comparison was particularly important, because we wanted to know to what extent different headphones had this three-dimensional effect. Global: This subcategory combines notes of bass, compression and sound stage. We also noted the quality of the calls here, looking for quirks like echoes, sharpness of voice and background noise. We listened “Let me in” by a layered pet and “Could be right” by White Reaper – particularly loaded songs (like lots of different instruments, voices, subtle rhythms and bass) to get a broader view of how the above subcategories worked together.

Design

Manufacturing quality: We determined the quality of the materials from which each device was constructed, examined how they were assembled and examined the visual design. To test the construction, we checked the flexibility of the headband and examined the material, such as metal or plastic, that held the headphones together. We also checked to see if the ear cups folded down for portability, and looked at the layout of the controls and the feel of the buttons to be pressed. Visually, we looked at the size, texture and overall design.

We determined the quality of the materials from which each device was constructed, examined how they were assembled and examined the visual design. To test the construction, we checked the flexibility of the headband and examined the material, such as metal or plastic, that held the headphones together. We also checked to see if the ear cups folded down for portability, and looked at the layout of the controls and the feel of the buttons to be pressed. Visually, we looked at the size, texture and overall design. Headsets: We wore the headphones for an extended period of time to determine if the earbuds were tense over time. We also noted that they were comfortable enough, so much so that you could forget they even wore them.

We wore the headphones for an extended period of time to determine if the earbuds were tense over time. We also noted that they were comfortable enough, so much so that you could forget they even wore them. Headband: We wore the headphones for a long period of time to determine if the headband felt tight over time or created localized pressure. This is where we also noticed the flexibility of the headband, as well as the fact that they were comfortable enough to fade from our focus.

We wore the headphones for a long period of time to determine if the headband felt tight over time or created localized pressure. This is where we also noticed the flexibility of the headband, as well as the fact that they were comfortable enough to fade from our focus. General comfort: This subcategory combines headphones and headband notes. We also looked at whether there was a seal over time in the area where the headband and earphones were connected.

Features / usability

Controls: We learned and tested each control to find out if the controls were easy to understand and how intuitive it was to control playback, calls, volume, Bluetooth pairing and toggle functions like ANC. Finally, we noted whether or not there was a voice narration control, such as saying “ANC enabled” when activating noise cancellation.

We learned and tested each control to find out if the controls were easy to understand and how intuitive it was to control playback, calls, volume, Bluetooth pairing and toggle functions like ANC. Finally, we noted whether or not there was a voice narration control, such as saying “ANC enabled” when activating noise cancellation. Bluetooth connectivity: We tested the latency of the commands between the headset and the device to which it was paired. We also measured the speed at which the headphones, after being turned on, reconnected to a device with which they were previously paired. Finally, we checked whether the headphones could be connected to several devices at the same time.

We tested the latency of the commands between the headset and the device to which it was paired. We also measured the speed at which the headphones, after being turned on, reconnected to a device with which they were previously paired. Finally, we checked whether the headphones could be connected to several devices at the same time. Companion application: If the headphones had a companion app, we explored the options provided by the app. Some examples display the battery percentage, toggle or change the ANC level, present custom sound profiles and the ability to create your own and set a sleep timer. Essentially, the more an application is controlled, the better.

If the headphones had a companion app, we explored the options provided by the app. Some examples display the battery percentage, toggle or change the ANC level, present custom sound profiles and the ability to create your own and set a sleep timer. Essentially, the more an application is controlled, the better. Ports: We tested whether the ports on each pair of headphones worked.

We tested whether the ports on each pair of headphones worked. Off-device control: This subcategory combines Bluetooth connectivity and companion app notes. We then checked which smart assistants could be used, if any. We also checked if an AUX cord was included and if there was a control box on it. If so, we sought to find out to what extent this provided control.

Drums

Usage time: We have created a playlist with a variety of genres such as jazz, rock, pop, rap, classical and EDM, among others, to determine the battery life. Each pair of headphones received a playlist that was about two hours longer than its expected lifespan. We then went through their respective playlist at 75% volume with ANC disabled.

We have created a playlist with a variety of genres such as jazz, rock, pop, rap, classical and EDM, among others, to determine the battery life. Each pair of headphones received a playlist that was about two hours longer than its expected lifespan. We then went through their respective playlist at 75% volume with ANC disabled. Quick charge: Fast charging is a feature in which charging a device for a short period of time will restore long battery life. For models that support this feature, we calculated the percentage of battery they received within the advertised time for fast charging.

Fast charging is a feature in which charging a device for a short period of time will restore long battery life. For models that support this feature, we calculated the percentage of battery they received within the advertised time for fast charging. Global: This subcategory combines usage time and fast charge ratings. We just wanted to get an idea of ​​devices that have both an excellent battery and fast charge functionality.

ANC (active noise cancellation)

Pure ANC: We determined to what extent the ANC of each pair of headphones attenuated ambient noise. We created two noisy conditions to test: running on a treadmill with a high volume TV nearby and sitting next to an active washing machine. This section also required intensive cross-comparison to determine which headphones attenuated the most sound and which sound range was affected.

guarantee

Guarantee: We researched the guarantees available for each device. Warranties with more years on them, or devices with more than one available, have performed better.

How we assessed

Using the procedures described above, we gave each pair of headphones scores in each subcategory. The combined scores for these subcategories included the maximum possible scores for their respective categories. Below, we quickly break down these point systems.

The sound quality had a maximum of 40 points: low (10 points), compression (5 points), sound scene (5 points) and overall (20 points).

The functionalities / user-friendliness had a maximum of 30 points: controls on the device (5 points), Bluetooth connectivity (5 points), companion application (5 points), ports (5 points) and controls outside the device (10 points).

The design had a maximum of 25 points: build quality (10 points), ear cups (5 points), headband (5 points) and general comfort (5 points).

The battery had a maximum of 20 points: usage time (10 points), fast charge (5 points) and global charge (5 points)

ANC had a maximum of 5 points: pure ANC (5 points)

The guarantee had a maximum of 5 points: Guarantee (5 points)

Most importantly, these points were awarded to the blind. In this way, the cost of each helmet would not introduce bias into our notes. After the final scores have been counted, we overlay the price to determine the value provided by the headphones.

To find the best comfort, we focused on the comfort subcategories in the design. Au moment de s’entraîner au mieux, nous avons rassemblé des notes sur les fonctionnalités / la convivialité, la batterie, l’ANC et la conception. De la conception, nous avons principalement tiré des aspects qui conviennent à la résistance à l’eau et à la sécurité des boîtes pendant le fonctionnement.

Enfin, pour un meilleur rapport qualité-prix, nous avons examiné de près le prix de chaque modèle. Nous avons ensuite créé un graphique qui nous a permis de comparer les scores totaux et les prix en même temps. Au final, le JBL Live 650BTNC à égalité avec le Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 à un peu moins de 200 $ chacun, mais les écouteurs JBL ont marqué un score nettement plus élevé, alors ils ont remporté la catégorie.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless (249,95 $, à l’origine 349,95 $; bhphotovideo.com)

Les 349,95 $ Beats Studio 3 Wireless sont un grand ensemble d’écouteurs dans l’ensemble. Ils étaient parmi les meilleurs de la liste en ce qui concerne le son, à égalité avec le Bose 700 et le Beoplay H9 pour la deuxième place derrière le WH-1000XM3. Et bien qu’ils soient tout simplement magnifiques, ils ont atterri dans la plage inférieure en termes de confort, en particulier sur le bandeau. Nous n’avons pas non plus aimé le bouton de commande de l’oreillette – non pas à cause du schéma de contrôle, mais parce qu’il fait un bruit de clic fort chaque fois que vous appuyez dessus.

Beoplay H4 (247,76 $, à l’origine 300 $; amazon.com)

Le Beoplay H4 à 300 $ est un casque d’entrée de gamme qui montre le savoir-faire de Bang & Olufsen. Dans l’ensemble, la qualité sonore était inférieure à celle de la plupart des écouteurs de notre liste, et ils n’ont pas d’annulation de bruit active. En termes de design, cependant, ils sont dans la moitié supérieure. Ce que nous avons aimé le plus de ces écouteurs, c’est leur qualité esthétique. Ils sont faits de plastique, de métal et de rembourrage de haute qualité, avec un design facile à regarder (par exemple, des capuchons métalliques circulaires sur les oreillettes). Il convient de noter que lors des appels, le destinataire pouvait entendre un écho d’eux-mêmes.

Beoplay H9 (478,47 $, à l’origine 499 $; amazon.com)

Le Beoplay H9 à 499 $ offre une amélioration majeure de la qualité sonore par rapport au Beoplay H4. Parmi les améliorations, on trouve de bien meilleures basses, moins de compression et une scène sonore plus large. Sans oublier qu’ils ont une bonne annulation active du bruit. Et bien qu’ils partagent la beauté et la qualité de construction du H4, ils ont régressé sur les commandes et le confort. Nous avons trouvé les commandes tactiles frustrantes à utiliser, et le confort, en particulier sur le bandeau, a pris une plongée significative. Comme pour le H4, les destinataires pouvaient entendre un écho d’eux-mêmes.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (à partir de 299,99 $, à l’origine 349,95 $; bose.com or amazon.com)

Le Bose QuietComfort 35 II à 349,95 $ était parmi nos favoris que nous avons testés. La qualité de construction des écouteurs est élevée et ils sont également très confortables. Non seulement cela, mais ils arborent également un son et un ANC impressionnants, ne tombant que dans la catégorie des basses. De plus, nous avons vraiment aimé les boutons de ces écouteurs; contrairement à la plupart des autres qui utilisent des boutons, le QuietComfort 35 II a des boutons intégrés solides qui ne produisent pratiquement aucun bruit.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 (399,99 $; amazon.com)

Le Bowers & Wilkins PX7 à 399,99 $ a obtenu un score à peu près moyen, mais il était solide en termes de qualité sonore et d’autonomie. Et bien que la qualité sonore globale de l’appareil soit très bonne, nous avons été très impressionnés par les basses. Ils ont produit des basses profondément satisfaisantes avec un bon coup de pied. Ils faisaient également partie d’une poignée d’écouteurs avec une autonomie de 30 heures. Malheureusement, ces écouteurs ne sont pas les plus confortables et font partie des paires les plus volumineuses que nous ayons évaluées.

Plantronics BackBeats Pro 2 (129,78 $, à l’origine 199,99 $; amazon.com)

Le 199,99 $ Plantronics BackBeats Pro 2 à égalité avec le JBL Live 650BTNC sur le prix, mais n’a pas résisté à son homologue dans la plupart des catégories. En termes de son, le BackBeats Pro 2 a montré un potentiel avec une qualité globale décente mais n’a pas fonctionné aussi bien que d’autres sur les basses, la compression ou la scène sonore. Malheureusement, la qualité des appels était très faible; un destinataire a décrit cela comme si nous étions sous l’eau. Mais ceux-ci ont un score légèrement plus élevé dans le confort que les écouteurs JBL. De plus, nous avons vraiment apprécié les commandes de volume uniques, qui fonctionnent de manière similaire à un téléphone à cadran.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC (249,99 $, à l’origine 319,99 $; amazon.com)

Les 319,99 $ Skullcandy Crusher ANC étaient nos moins préférés parmi ceux que nous avons testés. Une caractéristique principale de ces écouteurs est un curseur de basse sur l’une des tasses. Lorsqu’il est au niveau le plus bas, les basses sont faibles, mais lorsque vous les augmentez, les basses deviennent plus intenses et font vibrer le casque. Cela ressemblait juste à un gadget – il ne semblait pas que la basse s’améliorait autant qu’elle vibrait simplement votre tête. Le son était généralement quelque peu faible, surtout en scène sonore. Cependant, l’application Skullcandy augmente la qualité du son grâce à ses profils sonores personnalisés. Le Crusher ANC a également obtenu un score inférieur à la moyenne en termes de confort.

Remarque: Les prix ci-dessus reflètent les prix indiqués par le détaillant au moment de la publication.