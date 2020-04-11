‘Batman Begins’, ‘Matrix’: 10 best Easter eggs hidden in DVDs

If you, like many of us, find yourself in “comfort food” movies in these shelter times at home, you can still extract cool new content from some of your favorite DVDs and Blu-rays. So this Easter weekend, how about a safe quarantine Easter egg hunt of the digital genre?

The term “Easter eggs” most recently applies to little details for fans there on the screen in the movies. But in the past, when we had our movies on physical disks, some had hidden features. You didn’t know they were there and you had to go through the menus with your remote in the hope of finding something … until the nerd heroes took care of finding it for you.

There are many sites that you can visit for these cinematic treasure maps, such as DVD Review.com, DVD Talk.com and Hidden DVD Easter Eggs.com. Here are 10 of the best hidden features of personal videos.

He is a force on the dance floor

He manages to move: a well-known Easter egg on the release of the domestic video “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” finds the Jedi mastering the dance floor. (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

Many Easter eggs are short gags, like the hip-hop clip Yoda sequestered in the DVD of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” From the main menu, highlight the THX logo and enter George Lucas’ favorite number, 1138, to see the Jedi Master explode.

What a tangled web

The two-disc DVD version of Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” has Tonnes and tonnes Easter eggs. Most of them are gold for comic book fans, like featurettes on characters and artists. One that might appeal more widely is a CGI blooper reel: On Disc 1, go to Main Menu / Special Functions / Comment / Special Features. Press the left arrow on your remote control to highlight a Spider-Man / Enter symbol.

The secrets of it are “incredible”

The original “Incredibles” DVD is simply packed with hidden features. The most famous of them is probably an abridged version of the film told through the magic support of the sock puppet. Find it by going to the Configuration menu and waiting. Finally, an Omnidroid appears in the upper right corner. Press the up arrow and press Enter to view it.

If you are going to hunt rabbits …

Rightly for a film on the discovery of a hidden reality, the home-video version of “The Matrix” fully embraces the treasure hunt. The disc contains secret content that you can find by clicking on “red pills” and “white rabbits”. For example, when you access the Cast and Crew / Warner Bros menu, you will find a red pill that leads to a featurette on the concept of the film. If you go to Special features / Creation of the matrix / The world of dreams / Continue, you will have the possibility to “follow the white rabbits”. Then, when you watch the movie, in some scenes, a white rabbit icon appears in the lower left corner. Clicking on it will take you behind the scenes.

I thought we weren’t supposed to be watching this video

The whole point of “The Ring” (2002) is that if you watch the “Cursed Video”, you will die. So of course, the whole thing is hidden on disk. There are different instructions for Blu-ray and DVD users; for example, on Blu-ray, go to Extras and highlight “Don’t watch this”. Press the left button on your remote control until nothing is highlighted and press Enter. You can find the video online now, but the recommendation here is to watch it that way due to a few spooky tricks attached to this experience.

The “Godfather” sets will not disappoint you

A fan favorite Easter egg in the house video releases of “The Godfather” finds James Caan’s screen reviews, but perhaps for a role other than Sonny. (Paramount Home Entertainment)

The films “The Godfather” of “The Restoration of Coppola” and “The DVD Collection of the Godfather” contain many hidden features. Two of the fan favorites are a scene from “The Sopranos” on television in which the gang tries to watch an “advanced bootleg” from the film, and a clip from James Caan’s screen test, in which he brings his best imitation by Marlon Brando. In the “DVD Collection”: You can see the clip “Sopranos” on the Bonus Materials disc: Go to the galleries (in DVD credits). Click Next until the scene appears. To see the Caan clip on the Bonus Materials disc: Go to the Family Tree. Click on the photo of Sonny / Caan / a second photo of Caan.

“Puss” secret loot

The “Puss in Boots” DVD contains fun little treats for cats. These are unpleasantly identified by finding Humpty Dumpty icons. We find Puss failing to pose for the movie poster, distracted by a point. He’s a cat, after all. Go to Extras / Special functions / Overview. In the first menu entry, use the up arrow on your remote control (this also works in the last menu entry, using the down arrow). There is Humpty! Press enter.

This one is natural for a treasure hunt

In keeping with the spirit of the film, the DVD release of “National Treasure” (2004) contains a fun hidden code game to unlock more special features. For those who want spoilers and cheat codes, they are available online. For those who just want to start playing and find out for themselves, go to the Main Menu / Bonus Treasure Hunt. At the end of each clip is a two-letter piece of code. Putting the parts together correctly and grabbing them in the final screen will put you on the right track.

Batman has his secrets

Christopher Nolan must be a fan of Easter eggs because several homemade video releases of his films have superb ones. The chronological version “Memento” is one of the best (see below) and “Batman begins,” for example, includes many secret nuggets on the second disc of the DVD. “Insomnia” has images of an actual avalanche that occurred during filming. “Inception” includes a movement cartoon detailing the burglary that sets up the film. One of the most famous Easter eggs is the “Jokerized” version of the trailer for “The Dark Knight”: On Disc 2: Play Trailer 3 / Type 56537 (“Joker” on the keypad of a phone) on your remote control (allow a pause before it plays).

“Memento” behind is ahead

The limited edition DVD of Christopher Nolan’s 2000 feature film “Memento” comes with two menus set up as psychological tests. This, with the right combination of keys on your remote, gives you access to what is considered one of the greatest of all Easter Eggs DVDs. (Columbia Tri Star Home Entertainment)

It is one of the Holy Grail Easter eggs. “Memento” unfolds brilliantly in reverse chronological order. But there is a completely different way of experiencing it: in correct chronological order. This feature is available on the Limited Edition DVD and 10th Anniversary Blu-ray. If you have the 10th anniversary Blu-ray: start playing the movie. Activate the local menu / Additional functions / Next / Select the “Tattoo gallery” with the left button on your remote control.

On the second disc of the Limited Edition DVD, the menu is a series of images configured as a psychological test. According to DVD Talk.com, “Select the clock and choose C on the next five pages. You will see a quiz showing four illustrated panels of a woman changing a flat tire on her car. The quiz asks you to place the panels in chronological order. The trick, of course, is to place the panels in reverse order, which is 3, 4, 1, 2. After that, the movie begins to play its scenes in chronological order. “