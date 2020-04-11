Baker Apollonia Poilane at the head of his family business

Baker Apollonia Poilane at the head of his family business

The Franco-American baker Apollonia Poilane runs what is reputed to be one of the best bakeries in the world, but for her it is a family business and a vocation. After the death of her parents when Poilane was only 18, she took over the bakery that her grandfather founded and her father became a world name. She sits down with Jamie Wax to talk about her childhood at the bakery and her mother’s design studio, and why she felt it was important to support her family tradition.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/baker-apollonia-poilane-on-heading-up-her-family-business/

