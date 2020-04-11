Babbel makes learning a new language fun and easy

There are more apps for learning languages ​​than real languages. Or at least, that’s how it is. So what does it take for a service to be sanded?

Babbel aims to stand out with an elegant user interface and by offering 14 languages ​​to learn. Currently, the CNN Store is offering a lifetime subscription to the service at a reduced rate of $ 159, starting at the normal price of $ 399. And it’s for full access to all languages.

We thought we were going to see what the buzz was all about, so we gave it a whirl. And now we break it down for you.

To start

Babbel offers 14 different languages, including the ones you expect to see, such as Spanish, Italian, French, English and German. The other languages ​​are Danish, Dutch, Indonesian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish and Turkish. We liked the wide range of languages ​​that this application offers. In addition, if you feel ambitious and want to learn two languages, it’s easy to switch between them. Hubbub will record your progress in one language if you start another so you can always pick up where you left off.

Once you have chosen, Babbel will ask you how much experience you have with this language. If you are a beginner, you will start in the Newcomer category.

Babbel breaks down its learning method when you start learning vocabulary. It uses a spaced repetition method, which means that you will see the words and phrases consistently throughout each lesson. And not to forget, Babbel will remind you when it’s time to train.

You can choose the best time for Babbel to send you a push notification. These options for reminder times include “Around lunch” to “On my way home.” Babbel seeks to adapt your practice perfectly to your day. This application is clearly oriented towards daily life.

Once you have selected this, you can choose an exact time and the number of times per week that you would like to be reminded. Three days are preselected, but you can change them by simply pressing the days of the week. We found these reminders very useful. If you are busy at meetings or at school, it is good to know that you have set your practice hours for a schedule that works for you.

This application is extremely intuitive and user-friendly. You will not get lost looking for information and going back to your place in the lessons. There are five tabs at the bottom of the app that will take you to your home page, lessons, review, and personal profile, where you’ll also find your app settings.

We appreciated the ease of navigation and finding what we needed. The interface seems to be suitable for all ages, and even if you tend to be overwhelmed by technology, Babbel doesn’t give you the chance to get lost.

Learning

Babbel won’t let you get bored either. As you progress through your lessons, you will spell, match and speak your new language. Each lesson offers vocabulary words, and while you train, you will see photos, listen to dialogues, type words to fill in the blank, and speak into your device’s microphone to practice pronunciations. We liked the way this app varied learning tactics. This kept us engaged and made the learning process lighter.

Babbel is definitely focused on vocabulary, and as you progress, you can return to your vocabulary list. This can be found by clicking on the review icon in the bottom bar of your application. You can also hear the pronunciation of each word by tapping the speaker icon to the right of each word.

This is where spaced repetition comes in. Once you’ve picked up vocabulary words, Babbel will add them to your review. After learning new words and progressing through the lessons, you will want to review everything to see what is in memory. This will strengthen your vocabulary and help you learn faster. It’s an impressive feature that definitely stands up.

Everyone has their reasons for learning a new language. One aspect of Babbel that we loved is that it covers all the basics of reading, writing and speaking. You practice spelling when the application allows you to type words you have learned, either with the scrambled letters of the word or using your full keyboard. This application will allow you to practice speaking words out loud while learning them. If you are a visual learner, Babbel will show you pictures corresponding to the words and expressions you are learning. This has proven useful with a language like Spanish, where the end of words changes, depending on who you are talking to or referring to.

We are also fans of grammar lessons. Throughout your vocabulary practice, Babbel breaks down the “why” of your answers. These lessons appear in pop-up windows when you answer questions, and are sometimes lessons of their own. Babbel will explain things like informal and formal greetings, and male vs female endings on verbs and nouns. It’s great because it helps you better understand the language you are learning without being overwhelming. These quick grammar lessons appear sporadically and stay simple. You will not find yourself lost in the translation, forgive the pun.

Go for it

Overall, our experience with Babbel has been extremely positive. Priced at $ 159 on the CNN store for a lifetime subscription, it’s well worth it. Babbel offers 14 languages ​​and entertains learning along the way.

This application is user-friendly and we appreciated the ease of navigation. We also appreciated the variety of ways of learning that were fully explained along the way.

Learning a new language can be a daunting task, but Babbel breaks it down so it isn’t too simplified or too complicated. If you’re looking to become multilingual, Babbel is a great app to have in your back pocket.

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.