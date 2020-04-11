Astronauts prepare for return to Earth – and coronavirus: “It’s pretty surreal for us”

Almost seven months aboard the International Space Station can be an extreme case of social distancing and isolation but astronaut Jessica Meir says she expects to feel more isolated than ever when she returns to a planet under the influence of the coronavirus next week.

“It is quite surreal for us to see this whole situation unfolding on the planet below,” Meir told CBS News at an orbital press conference on Friday. “The Earth still looks as beautiful as it always does from here, so it’s hard to believe all the changes that have taken place.

“It will certainly be very difficult for me not to be able to cuddle my family and friends. It is something after staying here for seven months, and being the kind of person that I am, it will be difficult for me … I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than I did here, just because it is part of our expected routine here. “

Astronaut Drew Morgan, left, Jessica Meir and Chris Cassidy discuss life on board the International Space Station and share their thoughts on the coronavirus at a press conference on Friday. Cassidy arrived at the station on Thursday. Morgan, Meir and cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka plan to return to Earth next Friday. NASA TV



She said that the isolation of a long flight from the space station is offset by the crew’s busy schedule, demanding research and spectacular views of the Earth.

But “when you get back home and the kind of isolation everyone is facing right now, and you can see all of these things, or all of these people, but you can’t do anything with them or live them out everything, I think it makes it even more difficult. “

“So we will see how it goes and how I adapt,” she said. “But it will, of course, be wonderful to see family and friends, at least virtually and from a distance at the moment.”

Meir was launched at the station on September 25 aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-15 / 61S spacecraft with vehicle commander Oleg Skripochka and United Arab Emirates guest cosmonaut Hazzaa Ali Almansoori. Almansoori spent a week on board the laboratory and returned to Earth with another crew.

Skripochka, Meir and doctor-astronaut Drew Morgan, who launched at the station on another Soyuz last July, have had the station since February 6, when another crew of three left. On Thursday, they were joined by the commander of Soyuz MS-16 / 62S Anatoli Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy, the station’s next long-term crew.

After a week of surrender, Skripochka, Meir and Morgan plan to undock and land next Friday in the Kazakhstan steppe.

Drew Morgan, on the left, and Jessica Meir, on the right, flank the commander of the Soyuz MS-15 / 61S Oleg Skripochka (upside down) while posing in the Russian module Zvezda of the International Space Station. They plan to return to Earth next Friday. NASA



At the touch of the wheels, Meir will have accumulated 205 days in space, participating in three all-female spacewalks. Morgan’s total time outside the planet will be 272 days. He participated in seven spacewalks during his extended mission.

“As an emergency doctor, I understand what it’s like to be at the door of a hospital, a field hospital or the front line of combat, and that’s exactly the situation in which are the doctors, the first responders and the health workers. the world right now, “said Morgan.

“I am very proud to be in this profession, but I have to admit that there is even a little guilt that I am as separate from it as possible, and that I will not come back until midway through this week next. “

Space station astronauts expect changes when they return to Earth after a semester or more in space, but the impact of the coronavirus has been “very difficult to understand”.

“Sometimes our news is delayed a bit and, as we look at it, we get it through the eyes of the news and talk to our friends and families at home and try to paint a picture,” he said. -he declares. “It’s just hard for us to really understand what happened and how life will be different for us when we return to Earth.”

His advice to friends and family struggling with isolation is to try to “think about how your actions affect the actions of others.” It is something that we do all the time here and that we constantly evaluate to make sure that we are respectful of others at all times. . And it can be very difficult to do when you live in tight quarters for a long time. “

Astronaut Jessica Meir floats outside the International Space Station on January 20 during one of three all-female space excursions with fellow astronaut Christina Koch. NASA



Skripochka plans to hand over command of the space station to Cassidy next week. A former Navy SEAL on its third space flight, Cassidy said that he and his two Russian teammates were in strict quarantine as of March. Although quarantine was a common practice in the weeks leading up to the launch, Cassidy said nothing was left to chance this time around.

“This mission, it seems different, I will tell you, leaving Earth in the midst of the global crisis and the end of world quarantine. We knew as a crew that we were going to be in quarantine … but we didn’t know everyone else was going to join us. “

Since the first week of March after its flight to Moscow for the final training, “I have not contacted anyone other than the people directly involved in preparing for the launch,” he said. “And these people were also in their forties like me. And we were really strict about it.

“There was practically no interaction between us as a crew and the outside population,” he added. “Now everything is possible, we know a lot of cases where people thought they were ready to go, but it crept into their world. But I really think it’s almost a zero percent chance for our team.”