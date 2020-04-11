Artemi Panarin laughs at Rangers’ exit if NHL cuts coronavirus pay

Ranger fans don’t have to worry.

Artemi Panarin does not plan to strengthen the team and sit down next season if the NHL’s finances are severely defeated following the current coronavirus crisis, despite a report circulating on a Russian site, in which the winger would be quoted as such on Friday.

“Of course, I was just kidding,” Panarin said in a text to a Rangers executive who was shared with The Post. “I was joking.”

The Russian exit, Sports.ru, had resumed an Instagram conversation between Panarin and Aleksandr Kerzhakov, the retired top scorer for the Russian national football team, who is currently the head coach of his country’s under-18 team.

Kerzhakov had said that professional soccer players would likely face a drop in wages from

40 to 60%. Panarin replied that if this were the case in the NHL, he would likely skip the season. It was the crux of the translation.

But the translation doesn’t detect nuances and social media either, although Panarin laughed when it was suggested that he might return to the KHL.

The NHL is considering different scenarios for a summer return to centralized locations with games played without spectators.

Panarin, who passes COVID-19-induced hiatus at home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, risks losing up to 35% of his 2019-2020 $ 14 million salary for escrow if the season does not resume .

There could also be a big hit next season – when Panarin wears # 10 for the Rangers.