Apple TV + offers free programs without subscription

Need more free stuff to watch in quarantine? Look no further, because Apple TV + hopped on the train.

The streaming service offers free access to some of its original content for a limited time. No subscription is necessary.

Home viewers can watch shows, including the comedy series “Dickinson”, inspired by young poet Emily Dickinson; the drama “For All Mankind”, which explores an alternative story in which the USSR beats the United States on the moon; “Little America”, a series of anthologies featuring the true stories of immigrants to America; and the psychological thriller “Servant” by M. Night Shyamalan.

For free entertainment suitable for children, Apple TV + offers the “Ghostwriter” inspired by literature; “Helpsters”, a live preschool series from the creators of “Sesame Street”; and the animated short “Snoopy in Space”, starring Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

The wildlife documentary “The Elephant Queen” is also broadcast free of charge.

Apple TV + joins a list of entertainment producers who offer free TV shows and movies. Last week, HBO announced that a few shows, including “Veep”, “Silicon Valley”, “Succession”, “The Sopranos” and “Barry”, would be available for free streaming on HBO Go and HBO Now. He also raised his paying wall on several films and documentary series.

Showtime, Acorn TV, Sundance Now, Shudder, UMC and many other services have extended their free trial periods to 30 days.