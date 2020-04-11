Apple and Google work together to help track coronavirus

The two giants of Silicon Valley will work on a platform to allow contact tracing, a measure that identifies the people who have been exposed to the virus and with whom they have been in contact, the companies ad Friday.

Companies will release interfaces in May based on existing public health apps that can run on iOS or Android systems, followed by a more complete platform in the coming months, which users will be able to connect to.

Authorities around the world have identified contact tracing as one of the key solutions to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus, with several governments around the world, including Israel, Thailand and Hong Kong, using technology to track exposure and apply quarantines.

The U.S. government has turned to Silicon Valley for solutions, with Facebook and Google confirming last month that they are studying the use of cellphone location data to help track the spread of the virus. Some companies have also used location technology to identify spring breakers that have flouted Florida social distancing warnings. The state of North Dakota has launched its own platform – designed by the developers of a popular bison tracking app – to allow contact tracing.