Apple and Google work together to help track coronavirus

The two giants of Silicon Valley will work on a platform allowing contact tracking , a measure that identifies people who have been exposed to and with whom they have been in contact, companies ad Friday.

Companies will release interfaces in May based on existing public health apps that can run on iOS or Android systems, followed by a more complete platform in the coming months, which users will be able to connect to.

A smartphone user who tests positive for coronavirus can enter their result in an application from a public health authority, which will feed an anonymous “identification tag” according to to an explanation from Google. This identifier will then be exchanged anonymously with anyone in contact with the user who has also activated the service.

Users then upload their ID records to the cloud, after which they will receive a notification if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.