Apple and Google work together to help track coronavirus

The two giants of Silicon Valley will work on a platform allowing contact tracking, a measure that identifies people who have been exposed to and with whom they have been in contact, companies ad Friday.
Companies will release interfaces in May based on existing public health apps that can run on iOS or Android systems, followed by a more complete platform in the coming months, which users will be able to connect to.
A smartphone user who tests positive for coronavirus can enter their result in an application from a public health authority, which will feed an anonymous “identification tag” according to to an explanation from Google. This identifier will then be exchanged anonymously with anyone in contact with the user who has also activated the service.
Users then upload their ID records to the cloud, after which they will receive a notification if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.
Authorities around the world have identified contact tracing as one of the key solutions to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus, with multiple governments around the world, including Israel, Thailand and Hong Kong, using the technology to monitor exposure and apply quarantines.
The US government has turned to Silicon Valley to find solutions, Facebook ((FB) and Google ((GOOGL) confirming last month that they were studying the use of cell phone location data to help track the spread of the virus. Some companies have also used location technology to track spring breakers that Social distancing warnings flouted in Florida. The State of North Dakota launched their own platform – designed by the developers of a popular bison tracking application – to allow contact tracking.
Privacy advocates and experts around the world have raised concerns about contact tracing technology, saying it could potentially be used as a surveillance tool once the pandemic is over. Some experts also expressed doubts about efficiency Bluetooth compatible contact tracking.
Apple ((AAPL) and Google, fierce rivals to the world’s two most popular mobile operating systems, said privacy will be at the heart of their contact tracing efforts. Users will need to give their explicit consent for the platform to work, and no information that can be used to identify individual users will be collected, they added.
“Confidentiality, transparency and consent are of the utmost importance in this effort,” the companies said in their statement. “We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze.”
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/TsNC5bcZsfw/index.html