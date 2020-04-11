Apple and Google begin developing coronavirus monitoring software

Apple and Google are starting to build software that can alert users if they are in direct contact with someone with a coronavirus.

Companies identified Silicon Valley as a rare partnership of competitors that is sure to raise privacy concerns Friday press release that they work together, allowing both iPhones and Android phones to exchange data via Bluetooth and alert users if they have been in close physical proximity to someone who has tested COVID-19 positively.

According to the plan, users ’phones will be added to the list of phones that have agreed to adopt their tracking technology. If the test of the person on the list is positive, a list of encrypted phones that arrived in the vicinity of that person’s phone will be alerted.

This telephone surveillance was used by China, known for its questionable surveillance of its citizens to combat the spread of the virus.

The software – which companies have emphasized – will only be rolled out if users choose to sign up and agree to follow it – will be available as a downloadable application in May. The tech giants plan to build tracking technology directly into their operating systems to streamline the process, they said.

In an attempt to convince users of the potential privacy implications of the mass tracking system, Apple and Google said GPS location information is not used and the technology does not track users ’location or identity. Instead, they said, the program only collects data when users ’phones have been close to each other, and it doesn’t land on corporate servers.

“Privacy, transparency and consent are very important in this endeavor, and we expect to build this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders,” Apple’s statement reads.

Governments around the world have tried to develop or evaluate software designed to improve the normally labor-intensive contact tracing process, in which health officials go to a recent contact with an infected person and ask them for their own quarantine or testing.

Several health technology experts have said that the involvement of Apple and Google would be a massive addition to their efforts as Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other contact tracking applications and others tried to make their applications work between competing operating systems.

