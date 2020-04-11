Apple and Google are building a tracking tool to tell people when they may have been exposed to the coronavirus

Google and Apple ad a rare joint effort on Friday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Tech giants will soon be launching a contact tracking tool that will alert people when they approach an infected person.

New Technology for iPhones and Android phones will allow users to activate a system that tracks nearby phones, exchanging information via Bluetooth, according a blog post from Google. the tool will alert users if they are near someone whose COVID-19 test has been infected more than 1.6 million people worldwide and killed over 100,000.

The companies said they would launch development tools for contact tracing applications already available from public health officials for the first time in mid-May. The users of these applications can declare their diagnoses themselves and see those of the people around them.

Coronavirus: the race for the answer ›

More in Coronavirus: the race to respond



But in the coming months, Apple and Google say they plan to integrate the technology directly into their phones’ underlying operating systems, eliminating the need to download an app to use it. Google CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that he and Apple CEO Tim Cook are “determined to work together on these efforts.”

Apple and Google have stressed that the tool will not track the location or identity of users, but only the sharing of data between phones and not with corporate servers. It also keeps the identity of users private from others and from both companies. cook tweeted that technology “respects transparency and consent”.

“All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important time to work together to solve one of the most pressing issues in the world,” said the companies. “Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return everyday.”

Doctor explains why social distance is crucial during a coronavirus pandemic

Contact tracing, the process of identifying those who have come into contact with an infected person and telling them to self quarantine, has been a relatively slow process worldwide. New technology could provide a way to keep the billions of people who already own these devices informed.

However, the tool also raises privacy concerns – and it may not be effective as long trial is readily available.

“No contact tracking application can be fully effective until there are widespread, free and rapid tests and equitable access to health care. These systems cannot be effective if people do not trust them ” said Jennifer Granick, ACLU’s surveillance and cybersecurity advisor, added that she thinks Apple and Google have done a good job of handling key privacy issues.

“People will only trust these systems if they protect privacy, stay voluntary and store data on an individual’s device, not in a centralized repository,” she said. “At the same time, we must be realistic that these methods of contact tracing are likely to exclude many vulnerable members of society who do not have access to technology and are already disproportionately affected by the pandemic.”

President Trump said at his coronavirus press conference on Friday that he would review the joint venture, calling it “very interesting.”

“Well, there are issues of individual liberties and a lot of other things. Is this something we are going to look at? Certainly,” he said. “It’s very interesting. But a lot of people worry about it in terms of a person’s freedom. We’ll take a look at it, a very strong look.”