Anonymous donor gives each household in Iowa city $ 150 in food gift cards

It all started on March 26 when Earlham Mayor Jeff Lillie received a call from a friend who said there was a donor interested in injecting money into the city’s economy. . Earlham, 1,450 residents, is 30 miles west of Des Moines,

Initially, the donor, who did not reveal his identity to the mayor, said he would buy 100 gift cards from three local businesses. An hour later, her friend called Lillie again and said that the donor was increasing the number to 250. An hour after that, the number was increased to 500.

“I told her, at 500, that you are damn close to giving a gift card to every household in Earlham,” said Lillie. “When I told him there were 549 households in town, he said” Done “. And that was it. I was ecstatic because it made everyone get a card.”

But what Lillie didn’t know was that the donor was not going to buy 549 cards in all – they were buying 549 gift cards from each of the three companies. In total, they donated $ 82,350, which means that each business received more than $ 27,000.

Exactly a week later, everyone in the city woke up with a surprise in their mailbox: an envelope containing a letter from the city and three $ 50 gift cards at West Side Bar and Grille, Hometown Market, a grocery store and Trostel’s Broken Branch, a restaurant and a cafe.

The donation “completely upset” Lillie, who knew people from the city who had been laid off and struggling because of the pandemic. The cards, he said, gave them reason to smile and “a way to tell them of help is on the way”.

“It happened after two really difficult weeks,” Lillie told CNN, holding back tears.

“I remember going home and walking through the front door, and I couldn’t speak for a minute. I was crying like a baby, and my little boy saw me and wrapped himself around my leg and said, ‘Daddy, what’s wrong?’ And finally I was able to suffocate him: ‘Buddy, for the moment, for once, there is nothing wrong.’ “

Give local businesses a chance to survive

One of the restaurants involved in the gift cards, Trostel’s Broken Branch, was extremely new. So new that the restaurant was to officially open only a few days before Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all non-essential businesses in the state of to close the 17th of March.

“We were in the middle of interviews for our employees, hiring servers and trying to get everything ready,” restaurant owner Jennifer Trostel told CNN. “About that time everything closed. He knocked just when we were going to open our restaurant.”

While other restaurants were equipped to switch to take-out only, Trostel, who owns the restaurant with her husband Troy, said they were completely unprepared to make the decision. With no staff or computer systems running to receive orders or payments, the Trostels were stuck in a bind.

It was until the anonymous donor saved his business. When she received the phone call to tell her about the donation, Trostel said she was so shocked that her body was covered in goosebumps.

“It gave us hope,” she said. “To be able to pay our bills and know everything is fine, we don’t have to close our doors forever. We will be there when it is over. I don’t think we could say that without the donation.”

Any Earlham resident who does not need or use the gift cards can drop them off at a bill payment location at City Hall. The cards will be distributed to families in the Earlham Community School District who need help.

When asked what he would say to the anonymous donor if he could meet them, Lillie said he “couldn’t even find the words.”

“I would say thank you 549 times,” said Lillie. “It would be like meeting a hero.”