‘Animal Crossing’ was built for the coronavirus era – in 2001

This Sunday is a public holiday. One that will be a major talking point on social media and will likely dominate the conversation between many of your friends and relatives.

We are of course talking about Bunny Day.

Bunny Day is the first major world event to occur in the recent “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” the latest in a two-decade-old Nintendo franchise that, although popular for a long time, has caused quite a stir since pop culture and social media since its release on March 20. While Nintendo has not released sales figures, “New Horizons” has sold more than 2.6 million copies in Japan alone. Here in the U.S., the Nintendo Switch home video game console it is playing on is in high demand and essentially sold out at online retailers.

The last real game “Animal Crossing”, “New Leaf” of 2012, sold nearly 13 million copies, but “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has already taken an even rarer step in video games: it has become the genre of dominant cultural touchstone usually. reserved for a new Marvel movie or the final season of “Game of Thrones”.

It’s not surprising that “Animal Crossing” sounded, says USC Games professor and developer Tracy Fullerton “Walden, a game” an exploration of the philosophies of Henry David Thoreau and a title that is currently free for educators and those who study at home. Fullerton joked only slightly at the start of our conversation that “Animal Crossing” is the work of art that “will define this time”.

“It’s not a game,” said Fullerton. “Many commercial multiplayer games are either” you are in it or you are away. “You are one of us or not.” “Animal Crossing” tries to invite people to experience it, not a competition. At the moment, we are not looking for more difficult challenges. We are looking for a welcoming invitation to a self-managed challenge that can help us get through this period. “

Bunny Day is a holiday, with its own mascot, in the world of “Animal Crossing”. (Nintendo)

At a time when we cannot meet in real life, every day brings news of “Animal Crossing” connections. The relaxed game on island life delivers capitalism with a smile – or, more precisely, capitalism is served via a raccoon wearing a plump sweater that puts us in more and more debt to build more and more things.

So far, “Animal Crossing” has hosted symbolic weddings, happy hours, birthdays and, in the midst of a very real financial panic in which many of us are losing jobs and nervous about paying the rent , has created an obsession with a “stem market,” the name coined for the virtual game market. (If you want to get rich quickly in “Animal Crossing,” you need to know when to buy – and when to sell – turnips. )

Players even visited a recreation of LACMA’s “Urban Light” installation, brought to life “Animal Crossing” by Los Angeles artist / sculptor / illustrator Shing Yin Khor, who also created a riff on “The artist is present” by Marina Abramović in which Abramović sat silently in a chair for 750 hours.

And after the English Museum of Rural Life at the University of Reading appeal to players to design an authentic look blouses for the game, the staff were so inundated with responses that they promised to create an “Animal Crossing” exhibit. On Monday, the Monterey Bay aquarium will embark on the Animal Crossing action, in partnership with the Field Museum in Chicago to broadcast an educational tour on Twitch through the virtual game museum.

“It’s a game that makes us feel like we’re doing something,” says Khor, “and the things we do have low stakes, which is the perfect escape for a time when we’re all struggling to to do anything, and normal things that we do, like, you know, going outside, feel like they have extremely high stakes. ”

Video games are uniquely positioned to lead during our home lifestyle, and they do so outside the confines of some of the mainstream media keepers. The likes of Walt Disney Co. and NBCUniversal have largely separated from game creation, believing that their content is better allowed to others, while Netflix has only temporarily dived into interactive waters. But with so much mass entertainment on hiatus, the games have thrived by offering evolving social worlds in which the user has the illusion of shaping himself.

Shortly after orders for existing shelters began to take effect in mid-March, tech firm Verizon reported an almost immediate increase in gaming, while the Steam computing platform is making new records of simultaneous users practically daily.

Competitive games such as “Fortnite” have gradually evolved into platforms, places where we spend time shopping, chatting and even watching what Hollywood has to offer. Santa Monica’s Riot Games is already touting a Twitch audience in the lowest seven figures for a game that has yet to be released, as fans connect to the online channel in hopes of having quick access at his next tactical shooter, “Valorant”.

“The biggest obstacle to video games is that people don’t necessarily think it’s for them,” said John Poelking, game analyst at Mintel. But “in a time like now, there will be people who have not thought about it, who will realize that there is something for them and who stick to it. The moment when “Animal Crossing” capitalizes is the need to be social without being competitive. “

A place of relaxation in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is the museum. (Nintendo)

As one of the most anticipated games of 2020, “New Horizons” was always going to be a success and dissected by video game outlets such as Polygon and Kotaku. But with the game now ubiquitous in our quarantined lives, he’s become a regular on the Twitter thread of the gossip podcast “Who?” Weekly “, and has won a celebrity audience as diverse as electronic artist Alison Wonderland – she’s not a fan Bunny Day eggs – and British actor Stephen Fry, who wondered if the game was “A metaphor for life itself?”

In fact, it is sort of. And it also explains why “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” strikes a cultural nerve.

His cute animals, his daily chores – we fish, chop wood, build furniture and even landscaped islands – are fun and provide the required escape, yes, but “Animal Crossing” was built from day one. be an antidote to difficult times and loneliness. He was born during a recession, coming towards the end of a long period of economic stagnation called the lost decade of Japan.

Released in Japan in 2001, the first “Animal Crossing” was initially envisioned with big ideas for widespread connectivity, reduced plans due to the realities of Internet sharing at the time. But its DNA as a game to unite family and friends, and to serve as a prescription for loneliness, was integrated into its design.

Katsuya Eguchi, the driving force behind the Animal Crossing franchise to date, has long said that the series was inspired by the grief he experienced after leaving family and friends to move from Chiba to Nintendo’s hometown, Kyoto.

“Chiba is east of Tokyo and quite far from Kyoto, and when I moved there, I left my family and friends,” he said in a 2008 interview with the publication. The Edge games. “In doing so, I realized that being close to them – being able to spend time with them, talking to them, playing with them – was such an important and important thing. I wondered for a long time if there would be a way to recreate this feeling, and that was the impetus behind the original “Animal Crossing”. “

“Animal crossing” is rooted both in a nostalgia for life in small towns and the realities of the lack of free time in a world recovering from the recession, says Naomi Clark, game designer and speaker at NYU Game Center, who spent much of her childhood living in Japan with her grandparents . “The pressures of modern life have made it difficult to align everyone’s schedules – all kinds of extracurricular and school activities for kids, some parents working late and others trying to manage everything at home or to do part-time work. The image of a family that rarely spends time together has become increasingly common. ”

Legendary Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of “Donkey Kong” and “Super Mario Bros”, among many other basic products, explained how the game was envisioned to facilitate communication for such a world. Since it takes place in real time and reflects our very real calendar – see how Bunny Day is a replacement for Easter – it is a game that can be played for five minutes a day or a few hours.

“Animal Crossing” bypasses our schedules rather than asking them for time.

“In Japan, it sort of ended as I expected, where the kids will go to school in the morning, and while they are in school, their mothers will take the game, play and leave letters to their children, “said Miyamoto to 2006 media roundtable. “And then the kids will come home from school and play the game and read their mom’s letters and their mom will ask them to do something in the game. And then the father will come home after working at the office.” He sits and plays the game and reads letters from his children. And the game improves communication that way. “

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” gives us a virtual space to be together. (Nintendo)

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is one step closer to Nintendo’s original plan, allowing players to share islands and creations with one another. One can, for example, invite friends for a folk and improvised game of musical chairs – about as competitive as “Animal Crossing” – or simply share a space together. “‘Animal Crossing’ is like the most prosaic games we play with our kids – it’s a world of pretend play from Fisher Price,” says Sam Barlow, the famous game designer behind “Her Story” and “Telling Lies “, the latter published the last year by Annapurna Interactive.

Play, says Barlow, helps him remember an even more innocent time.

“It reminds me of the time I spent with my daughter selling me plastic fruit from her plastic stall and counting the change in cardboard pieces,” he says. “These imaginary little versions of the rituals of adult life. The world version of Richard Scarry “What do people do all day?”, Where the complexity of society is reduced to uniforms and storefronts and where every job is fun. “

Even alone, “Animal Crossing” is full of unexpected charms. Fullerton of USC, for example, was delighted the other night when she encountered a meteor shower, where the game, with each shooting star, asked players to make a wish.

“I immediately started to wish for the health and safety of everyone in my family. I waited for a star for each person in my family and each person in my extended family. Then I started to wish for the health of everyone I work with and all of my friends. When I couldn’t think of more people, I started doubling the number of people. I wished the stars over an hour, wishing everyone to be safe right now.

“And wow,” she adds, “I’ve never, never, never experienced this in a game.”