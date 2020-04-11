An extraordinary feat achieved by a lizard could suggest that the species is going through a rare evolutionary transition

“We affectionately call the three-fingered skink” the strangest lizard in the world “- but it can tell us a lot about the evolution of reproductive strategies”, Camilla Whittington, one of the study’s main authors and evolutionary biologist at the University of Sydney, wrote in an email to CNN.

The three-fingered skink, found in Australia, is already a fascinating species for evolutionary scientists, says Whittington. One reason is that some populations reproduce by laying eggs, while others reproduce by live birth.

The mode used by the skinks to reproduce generally corresponds to their environment. Skinks in the Sydney area lay eggs, albeit with thin shells and almost fully developed embryos. In northern Australia, skinks give birth to live young.

But never before have scientists seen a species lay and live a live birth in one pregnancy until it was observed in the three-fingered skink last year, wrote Whittington. It was the first record of a vertebrate doing this.

Why it could happen

There is some explanation of why the skink laid eggs and had a baby living in the same pregnancy, said Whittingon.

One is that it was a form of “betting blanket,” which means that the ability to switch between egg laying and live birth could give the lizard an advantage in unpredictable environments.

“For example, if it’s cold or dry, it can be risky to lay eggs in an unprotected nest, and better for moms to carry babies until the end of development,” she wrote. . “If there are a lot of predators around and pregnant mothers find it harder to escape, it could be risky to carry babies to term. Mothers who are able to act flexibly may therefore have an advantage in an unpredictable environment. “

Another explanation is that certain characteristics of the environment could have caused the skink in question to deposit part of its clutch abnormally early. Still according to Whittington, two of the skink’s eggs hatched into healthy baby lizards, which means that if this phenomenon occurs in the wild, babies could still be viable.

Scientists don’t yet know what course evolution is taking

The discovery could mean that the skink is in the process of laying eggs or giving birth. But scientists say it is too early to tell in which direction it is moving.

In general, according to Whittington, the animals that give birth to living offspring evolved from ancestors who laid eggs and it would be rare for an animal to evolve the other way around. And it should be noted that when this skink lays eggs, the embryos are almost fully developed and hatch much faster than other laying lizards.

Yet it is “impossible” to determine the course of natural selection in this skink species, said Whittington. Their research shows that the uterus of “transient” three-fingered skinks and carrier three-fingered skinks works the same way, which could allow the species to go from porting to laying, she said. .

“For the moment, we cannot exclude the possibility that the transition animals descend from living ancestors – this is why we continue to study these amazing lizards,” she wrote.

“To complicate matters, if the environment changes, the sense of selection could also change! In some environments, natural selection could encourage egg laying. In others, it could be more beneficial to give birth to young live . “

And that’s what, according to Whittington, makes evolution such a fascinating process.