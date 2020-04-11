`` Amy Schumer learns to cook '', `` Disney Family Singalong '' are sad shows that we don't need at the moment

The artists will really do everything to stay in the spotlight during these days of coronavirus, when we cannot go to the cinema, the theater or the concerts. Some of their attempts smelled of despair, like an armpit on a subway platform in mid-August.

“Grey’s Anatomy” ended its season sooner than expected, and to make up for the programming delay, ABC gathered a bunch of stars to sing their favorite Disney songs to Americans confined to something called “The Disney Family Singalong” . It features ABC collaborators such as Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Kenny Ortega and. . . John Stamos. Are things so bad that we need John Stamos to sing a “Frozen” number to end our slump?

Or is it the thing that will ultimately make us succumb to boredom? Help me, Rhonda. We all know that Disney owns ABC, but it’s shameless shame, even shamelessly “Bachelor” network.

Sadder still, the more and more canceled Amy Schumer does a cooking show for the Food Network, Time reports.

The working title – because they obviously expect the title of genius to strike them like an anvil fallen from the roof of the Chrysler Building – is “Amy Schumer learns to cook”. Schumer will be seen with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, preparing brunch, tacos, pasta and cleaning the fridge. Does anyone care? Schumer had a wonderful series (“Inside Amy Schumer”) several years ago on Comedy Central and then made the mistake of flooding the market with too much Schumer. By the time his film with Goldie Hawn (“Snatched”) appeared and disappeared in 2017, it was almost over, but not. She went ahead and did “I Feel Pretty” in 2018, then she really finished.

Here’s the Food Network thing. He has Ina Garten. He has Bobby Flay. He has Giada de Laurentiis. Michelin-starred chefs who run restaurants, wrote cookbooks and made our mouths water. What exactly would Schumer bring here? Jokes about how she can’t even boil water? Or how did she burn a grilled cheese sandwich? Ha-ha. Does her husband need to be exposed? When these eight fascinating “on the spot” episodes air later in the spring, it will be interesting to see if anyone is watching them.