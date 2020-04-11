Amtrak receives $ 1 billion in emergency funding as coronavirus pandemic kills 96% of users

The United States Department of Transportation announced on Friday that it has released $ 1 billion in emergency funding for the US railroad Amtrak, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amtrak said last week that daily ridership was down 96% and future bookings were down 95%.

Amtrak has suspended its Acela high-speed service and reduced its daily train trips across the country by approximately 50%.

Congress approved the funding last month as part of a $ 2.2 trillion bill to fight the coronavirus.