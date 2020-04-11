AMC Cinemas May Hire Bankruptcy Law Firm While Coronavirus Is Closed

AMC Entertainment is approaching a possible bankruptcy.

The country’s largest movie theater chain, whose theaters have been closed nationwide since mid-March due to coronavirus, is in talks to hire law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges to explore a potential case from Chapter 11, learned The Post.

Weil Gotshal’s team is led by star lawyer Ray Schrock, who recently worked as bankruptcy counselor for the California utility PG&E, the Fairway supermarket chain and the retail icon Sears Holdings, whose most of the stores have been taken over by billionaire Eddie Lampert.

The insider warned that “this is only the early stages” and that it is not clear whether the theater chain has hired other advisers for the possible restructuring. Nevertheless, bankruptcy seems more and more likely, as the company has already started to skip rent in all of its locations, the source said.

“You don’t hire Ray unless you testify,” the source said. “You’re not going to hire them at their hourly rate to have a beer with them.”

Representatives of AMC and Weil Gotshal did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, AMC closed its 630 American theaters on March 17 and put 25,000 workers on leave. AMC CEO Adam Aron recently insisted that AMC will be operational by mid-June, but some analysts have already predicted a bankruptcy in the meantime.

Last week, AMC lenders hired Gibson Dunn & Crutcher to advise the chain on a possible restructuring, according to the Wall Street Journal. As The Post reported, experts note that AMC, which has $ 4.9 billion in debt, risks breaching its covenants by burning money in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Unless AMC can extract harsh concessions from its owners, a Chapter 11 filing may be difficult to avoid, say insiders. A recent letter from senior vice president Daniel Ellis informed the owners that they would stop paying their rent in April.

“AMC is ready to discuss with you any suggestions you may have to overcome this crisis and plan when AMC can reopen and pay the rent,” Ellis wrote in the letter.

It is not known how many theaters AMC would seek to close in the event of bankruptcy, although the 275 cheaper locations of Carmike it acquired in 2016 for $ 1.1 billion would be among the laggards. With many AMC theaters located in shopping malls, analysts have wondered how AMC could come to life once the quarantine of coronaviruses begins to lift.

“The shopping centers are all closed,” the source said. “They will be the last to open.”

The source pointed to China, where cinemas and restaurants have started to reopen with a limited number of seats, putting a brake on the income that businesses can earn.

“One in three seats is occupied in China and they take the temperatures of customers,” the source said.

Another problem faced by all cinemas is the delay in production. Most major studios have delayed the summer release of their biggest summer blockbusters, such as “Mulan”, “Fast & Furious 9” and the James Bond film “No Time to Die”.