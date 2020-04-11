All ages dance on TikTok during the quarantine of coronaviruses

It was in early March, just a week before the spring break, when graduate social work student Richard Unite learned that Columbia University would move online to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Like many others in the days and weeks to come, Unite was suddenly confined to his apartment, which he shared with a roommate.

“I was just in bed all the time and didn’t really have access to the gym,” said the West Harlem resident. “I wanted to find a way to have some kind of outlet for exercise and fun without leaving the house because I was too scared.”

Unite therefore turned to TikTok, the increasingly popular short form video social media application. Unite – at 25, already something Old in the TikTok universe – had downloaded the app in January but had never posted.

He posted his version of a viral dance online on Benee’s song “Supalonely” on March 8. The same day, he published one that is happening on Kesha’s “Cannibal”. About a week later, he published the challenge dance “Savage”, on the song Megan Thee Stallion.

Created by 19 years old Keara Wilson In early March, the “Savage” challenge exploded after being republished by the rapper.

The dance, which has been imitated by celebrities like Justin Bieber and Jessica Alba – isn’t just about living on TikTok. It has been published on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. There’s even a “Tiger King” and a “Wild” Netflix to crush.

More and more people of all ages are accepting these types of dance challenges on TikTok. This is the new reality, because quarantine and stay-at-home controls keep people inside the world.

The “Savage” challenge was one of the most popular dance challenges in March, with 9.3 million videos created using the song, said Greg Justice, US content programming manager, by email from TikTok. Other popular dance challenges in March include viral dance – elbow, elbow, shimmy, clapperboard – to Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New” with Ty Dolla Sign.

On March 24, the platform launched a #DistanceDance challenge and a fundraising campaign featuring Charli D’Amelio, 15, the most followed creator of TikTok with more than 47 million followers, “to reach young people in the countries and around the world, encouraging them to practice social distancing in a fun and creative way. Justice said.

Since its launch about two weeks ago, the hashtag has exceeded 4.6 billion views.

TikTok, which belongs to the Beijing-based technology company ByteDance, started as the Musical.ly lip sync app. The platform is known to be the most popular among teens, but quarantine can help break down age barriers.

Rodell Bautista’s 15-year-old daughter introduced her to TikTok in late March, inviting her to join her for a dance challenge. After posting the video on Twitter, Bautista, 46, created what he called a “Dance-A-Palooza” from TikTok – asking family members to join him in taking on dance challenges on songs including the “Cha-Cha Slide”, “Men in Black”. and “Love Shack”.

“I listen to every member of the family every day,” said Bautista, who lives in Winnipeg, Canada. “Sometimes they are a little annoyed, but they are rather amused.”

Dancing on TikTok during the pandemic is a form of expression and a break from the constant flow of depressing news.

“Watching people have fun in the middle of it all, actually finding a positive way to put their energy in while we’re all locked up and staying at home, it’s a chance to connect with your family and get together. have fun with them, be silly, ”said Bautista.

As on other video-centric platforms, dancing on TikTok has allowed creators to emerge from the shadows and gain many subscribers. It is “one of the most expressive art formats and a shared language that users of all ages and from all walks of life appreciate,” said Justice.

The most viral TikTok dances tend to be simple – a choreography that can be performed in small spaces and movements that people can pick up regardless of their skill level.

“What is generally the case is that if someone watches … and feels that they can do it and that they are not too intimidated,” said Melanie Wilking, 20, who creates TikTok dances with her 23-year-old brother Miranda, like the Wilking sisters.

One exception is the Renegade – Bautista said he was trying to learn it now – a dance ensemble for rapper K Camp’s lottery by Jalaiah Harmon, 14. The dance is fast and at times there are several movements between each beat.

Some on Twitter have debated whether “seniors” – in their mid-twenties and above – inadvertently ruin TikTok for teens.

“You remember how boring it was when your mom joined Facebook,” activist and writer Brittany Packnett Cunningham said. tweeted. “It’s joining TikTok and meeting these challenges. Let the young cousins ​​have something.”

Can someone tell me to stop trying to learn tiktok dances I’m 22 years old – tay (@BeefedUpBaddie) February 25, 2020

But like the TikTok viral coronavirus anthem by Curtis Roach, the people who “get bored in the house, get bored in the house, get bored” is a compelling reason to join the challenges of dance.

Samantha Parent, 27, said by email that she didn’t fully understand the TikTok challenges at the start “and thought there was no way you could catch me doing it a.” However, after a few days of scrolling, it was hung.

Since quarantine, she learned the viral dance of “Say So” from Doja Cat, a process that took two to three days to perfect after seeing other people do the dance “about 50 times” .

“My best friend laughed at me at first and now she uses it more than I do,” said Parent.

Making fun of youth activities is a form of self-protection, said Clare Blackwood, a 32-year-old actress, comedian and writer from Toronto, said by email. “TikTok has a reputation for being an idiotic thing that” kids do, “but we all want to do it too in secret, so when we join, we have to pretend not to be happy.”

Well, we all learned something today: I learned a TikTok dance and you learned how incredibly white I am. (My loved ones demanded proof that I had learned this and I am really sorry) pic.twitter.com/npGC9wMWQI – Clare Blackwood (@clareblackwood) March 27, 2020

Justice would not provide middle-aged users of TikTok, saying that “the community is made up of users of all ages, from grandparents to students.” He added that TikTok has seen “an incredible increase in diversity and level of creativity” in the content shared on the platform in the past few weeks.

“Wild” challenge creator Wilson guessed that the average age group on TikTok was 17 to 20 when she joined the team in September.

But now, “there are actually a lot of seniors out there and I love to see that because it’s not really a kids app,” said Wilson. “I see more for everyone to come and join them and show their dance and their fun.”

The Wilking sisters, who have 2.4 million followers on TikTok, said they had known “people who didn’t speak the app so well,” said Melanie. “People feel like it’s just these teenage girls who are doing these silly dances, when it’s really much deeper than that.”

Up to appear in the New york times, Harmon struggled to get the credit for his Renegade choreography after TikTok influencers, including D’Amelio, popularized the dance on the app. Since then, the Atlanta teenager has performed the choreography on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and the 2020 NBA-All Star Game.

Like other viral creators of TikTok, she hopes to translate the success of social media into a professional career in dance and choreography.

But many do not dream of being famous for TikTok.

“It will sound cheesy,” said Unite. “TikTok gave me the confidence to spoil and dance and to be able to do it happily in front of people and not be judged for it.”

Publishing on TikTok is a way to make friends smile during the pandemic, said Blackwood. “Any shame I feel in using an app designed for younger, richer and warmer people than ever will never be removed.”

She added: “The second quarantine is over, I delete it. It is an addictive monstrosity, which sucks up time, which I love too much for my own good. “

Harmon, 14, weighed in on the age debate, saying age shouldn’t matter on TikTok. “You are never too old to dance either,” she said. “If it’s something you like, you can still do it.” No matter your age. It’s just about having fun. “