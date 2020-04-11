Africans in Guangzhou on the alert after many find themselves homeless amid growing xenophobia as China battles second wave of coronavirus

Africans in southern China say they have been evicted from their homes by hotel owners and turned away, although many say they have no recent travel history or known contact with Covid- 19.

CNN interviewed more than two dozen Africans living in Guangzhou, many of whom recounted the same experiences: being homeless, randomly tested for Covid-19, and being quarantined for 14 days in their homes, despite the fact that absence of symptoms or contact with known patients.

Health authorities in Guangdong Province and the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

But one aspect of the data received relatively less public attention: on March 26, Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said 90% of the cases imported by China held a Chinese passport.

Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thursday afternoon Zhao Lijian said: “Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, China and African countries have always supported each other and have always fought the virus jointly.

“I would like to emphasize that the Chinese government treats all foreigners in China in the same way, opposes any differentiated practice targeting specific groups of people and has no tolerance for discriminatory words and actions.”

Cases trigger backlash

Guangzhou has long had the largest African community in China. Because many Africans in the city have short-term business visas, they travel to China several times a year, making it difficult to calculate the size of the city’s African population. But in 2017, around 320,000 Africans entered or left China through Guangzhou, according to Xinhua.

African residents say local hostility there is nothing new about their presence. But when cases of coronavirus appeared in the African community this month, it added to existing tensions.

report on April 4, he alleged that a Nigerian national with Covid-19 attacked a Chinese nurse who tried to prevent him from leaving an isolation unit at a hospital in Guangzhou. The report was widely disseminated on social media, and local Africans CNN spoke to say that a racist reaction against the African community followed.

On April 7, authorities in Guangzhou said that five Nigerians had tested positive for Covid-19.

Fearing a regrouping within the African community, the authorities of Guangzhou improved the level of risk of Yuexiu and Baiyun, the areas sheltering the two African enclaves of the city, from low to medium, belonging to the State Global Times reported.

The local government reported on Tuesday 111 cases imported from Covid-19 to Guangzhou, with 28 patients from the United Kingdom and 18 from the United States. But in interviews with CNN, US and British nationals in Guangzhou said they had not heard of forced tests, home evictions and additional quarantine measures imposed on members of their communities.

Homeless in Guangzhou

On March 21, Nigerian trader Chuk, who did not want to use his full name for fear of government reprisals, returned to Guangzhou, his home since 2009. The cases of coronavirus in China seem to be under control, he wanted to resume his activity trade, which had been thwarted by the pandemic.

The region around Guangzhou is a manufacturing heart, where many Africans buy cheap products to resell at home.

Chuk returned seven days before China closed its borders to most foreign nationals, but upon arrival, he said that he had been told that he was to enter government quarantine in a hotel for two weeks.

As a merchant, Chuk travels frequently and is accustomed to staying in hotels during his stay in China.

But on Tuesday, Chuk said that when he was released, along with 15 other Africans, with healthy health, they effectively became homeless.

“We went to the hotel with the certificate, but we were rejected,” he said. The group went to the police station to report that the hotels refused to let the Africans stay, but “they refused to speak to us.”

The Guangzhou Public Security Bureau, which oversees the police, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on the events described by anyone interviewed by CNN.

Chuk says he had no choice but to sleep hard for two nights before finding a friend’s couch to crash into. “The rain fell that day and the next day and we were all drenched and our belongings drenched,” he said.

Her story was echoed by others who spoke to CNN.

Earlier this week, the images started circulating online rows of Africans sleeping in the streets of Guangzhou, next to their luggage, having been evicted from their apartments or turned away from hotels. Other videos show police harassing Africans on the street.

CNN on Thursday called 12 hotels in Guangzhou wanting to book a room for an African guest, and was informed by 10 that they would no longer accept “foreign guests”.

Meanwhile, several Africans CNN met said they were brutally evicted from their homes.

No one had evidence of a government directive asking owners or hotels to refuse or reject strangers. On the contrary, they say, these decisions seem to be made by individuals and business owners.

On Wednesday, Nigerian trader Nonso, whose name was changed to protect his identity for fear of government reprisals, said he and his girlfriend had received a message from their owner at 7 p.m. on WeChat, a Chinese messaging app, saying they had to leave their apartment before 8 p.m. “I told her I couldn’t leave in an hour,” said Nonso, who pays 1,500 yuan ($ 212) a month for his apartment in Nanhai District, Guangzhou, and has lived in China for three years.

At 10 p.m. he says his owner came to the apartment and cut off the electricity and water supply.

“I asked them, what did I do? I paid the rent until September with two months deposit. They gave me no reason,” he said.

Nonso called the police, who let them stay in the apartment for the night. But in the morning, Nonso said that the owner returned with another officer, who said he had to leave. Nonso says he had a hard time finding a new apartment to rent. “We have contacted many agents, none of whom rent to black foreigners,” he said.

Chris Leslie, also from Nigeria, said he was brutally evicted from his Guangzhou apartment on Thursday, although he was on rent and has a valid contract. He had nowhere to sleep that night. “I’m just going to go outside,” he said. “It’s so pathetic. In a country where people don’t accept and criticize you, it’s just bitter humiliation. The most important thing is to have a place to sleep.”

On Thursday, several groups of volunteers emerged on WeChat, mostly populated by dozens of other foreigners, gathering around displaced Africans, organizing food, masks and sanitation supplies for those who have wandered the streets of Guangzhou without bed.

Katie Smith, an American living in Guangzhou with her Moroccan boyfriend, made two deliveries to homeless Africans on Thursday. Her name has been changed to protect her identity, as she too fears reprisals from local authorities.

“As we drove down the street, we saw a lot of Africans walking around,” said Smith. “The police came and said they couldn’t stay there. They don’t let them gather in groups. So they just go up and down the streets with nowhere to go.”

Videos filmed by a member of one of the WeChat volunteer groups, seen by CNN, show the police trying to prevent the volunteers from helping the Africans.

“As a black person living in China right now, it’s pretty scary,” said a volunteer who did not want his name released for similar reasons, said via WeChat. “Do not use the African / black community as a scapegoat for the virus.”

Discrimination of imported cases

The five Nigerians confirmed that Covid-19 had been eight restaurants, nine hotels and 12 public places before being tested positive, according to the state-run Global Times.

Since then, Africans in Guangdong province have reported being tested at home, although they have no history of travel or contact with a Covid-19 patient.

Mamelang Mmutlwane, an international student from Botswana at a university in Guangzhou, said that at 3 p.m. On Sunday, she received a WeChat message from her course administrator saying that she should be tested, although she hasn’t left China for more than six months.

“It was only when I arrived that I realized that there were only African students. There are other Indian students (in my residences, but) they were not all there. Just our little community (of Africans), “she said. The officials took a cotton swab from the back of her throat and said they would call if she had the virus. She never heard.

As a student, Mmutlwane says she has no contact with the Nigerian business community.

Meanwhile, in Shenzhen, a city about 140 kilometers south of Guangzhou, Youssouf, a Senegalese who did not want to reveal his last name for security reasons, said that at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, Chinese authorities came to the apartment he shares with his Canadian wife in a residence with many foreign residents.

“They knocked on the door. A guy showed me his phone with my full address, my full name and my country,” said Youssouf. He told Youssouf to go to the hospital before 5 p.m. to get tested. Youssouf asked if they also wanted to test his Canadian wife. Neither couple had left China in the past 12 months.

“They said, ‘No, we’re just testing the Africans,'” said Youssouf. Canada has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and is on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ list of high-risk countries.

The Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

“Africans are not welcome in China. We have been discriminated against on several occasions,” he said.

Africans in China have long complained about racism, in the form of Chinese people who stick their noses as they pass by, racists Advertisement on television, and Chinese actors in black at a national gala.

Earlier this year, when Beijing proposed changes to its immigration laws regarding permanent residence, a brutal reaction emerged on the Chinese social media site Weibo against Africans. Many comments have since been deleted from the platform.

Africans stranded

Smith, the American expat who helped coordinate food delivery, lives in Guangzhou with his Moroccan boyfriend.

At the end of February, the couple went on vacation to Malaysia. She returned on March 17 and said that she had been asked to isolate herself at home for 14 days. He returned on March 25 and said he entered a government quarantine facility, paying 400 yuan ($ 56) a night at a designated hotel, and emerged on Wednesday after being tested negative twice.

Health officials came to the couple’s apartment on Thursday and said that Smith’s partner, who did not want to be identified in the room, should be quarantined at home for 14 days, as all Africans in the town were being taken into custody, said Smith. .

Smith said his employer, an international school in Guangzhou, was informed Thursday that all Africans should be taken into custody because of the number of South African employees. CNN spoke to several other Africans who were visited by authorities on Thursday and told them that they were to be quarantined at home for 14 days. They say the police have put alarms on their front doors, which will alert officials if they leave the house.

There have been no public statements confirming or refuting the existence of an official policy regarding these measures.

Smith was told that if she chose not to live in the apartment she shared with her African boyfriend, who had two negative tests for the virus, she would not have to be quarantined. “There is resentment in Guangzhou that many Africans are seen here illegally and that they stay too long,” said Smith. “There was an effort in Guangzhou to get them out. It was an easy excuse to expel this community.”

When authorities came to Peter Busari’s apartment in Guangzhou to test him on Wednesday, he filmed the exchange and went live on Facebook. This sequence shows officials also asking to see his passport and verify his visa.

Wang Wei, a doctoral student at the University of Hong Kong, who has been studying the African community in Guangzhou for several years, said the tests on Africans had also allowed the government to carry out mass checks on passports.

“It threatens undocumented Africans,” he said. “Officially, African foreigners (in Guangzhou) are declining every year, but we all know that undocumented Africans still live in this circle doing business underground or through brokers. But because of the pandemic, they will exposed. “

Those who are exceeded for their visas will be taken into police custody, asked to pay a fine of 10,000 yuan ($ 1,421) and often charged for their plane ticket to their home country, said Wang.

Roberto Castillo, assistant professor at Lingnan University, who has been researching the African community in Guangzhou for almost a decade, says the Yuexiu district where the Nigerian Covid-19 cases were found is “historically a place where the African community is more in tension with the authorities, “and was a troubled site during the 2014 Ebola crisis, when Africans of all nationalities were arrested and controlled, whether from the affected countries .

In 2009, a riot among Africans broke out in Yuexiu after an injured Nigerian who was reportedly undocumented was injured jump of a building to avoid passport control.

Africans in Guangzhou were encouraged go the city in recent years through a series of immigration policies, economic developments and the strengthening of the police force.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Africans in China said the crackdown on Africans was broader than Guangzhou. A Ghanaian family in Beijing, with no recent travel history or contact with Covid-19, reported that police came to their apartment early Thursday morning and ordered them to leave. The Ghanaian embassy in Beijing confirmed that two Ghanaian nationals are currently seeking refuge there, but declined to comment. Africans from Chengdu and Fujian province also told CNN that they had been visited by community leaders.

China-Africa relations

“Why are we discriminated against like that? Aren’t there Chinese in Africa?” An African is heard asking a Chinese police officer on the street in Guangzhou, in a video filmed Thursday evening, as many faced another sleepy night on the city streets.

This is a question that talks about the implications that a crackdown on Africans in China could have on Beijing’s bilateral relations with the governments of the continent, which they have courted with investments for decades and where anti-Chinese sentiment is already booming. It is estimated that around 1 million Chinese live in Africa.

Late Thursday evening local time in Abuja, Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama tweeted that he had invited the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, to communicate “the extreme concern of his government over the allegations ill-treatment of Nigerians in Guangzhou “.

China has tried to position itself as a friend of African states as they fight the virus. Li Mingzhu, official from the National Health Commission, said Earlier this month, China has sent medical teams to African countries for 57 years and will continue to offer assistance to African countries to improve their ability to fight the new epidemic of coronavirus.

But not all African countries are satisfied with it.

Ghana’s finance minister called on China to ease African countries’ debt burdens earlier this month, while on March 31 Blessings Ramoba, chairman of the South African Mining Forum, tweeted that the coronavirus had makes the South African economy lose “billions of rand”. “” The Chinese government (sic) must cancel South Africa’s debt in remorse, “he said.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, touched on the debt issue earlier this week, saying, “I think China will solve these countries’ difficulties through diplomatic consultations.”

Castillo said that one of the reasons the Chinese are cracking down on Africans in Guangzhou is that they don’t trust the low numbers reported by various nations. But recognize that it could be diplomatically awkward.

“This is already a public relations mess for China,” said Castillo. “When they do this to strangers, it only exacerbates negativity.”