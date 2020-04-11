Advice on coronaviruses: L.A. libraries now answer house questions

For the past seven years, librarian Tina Princenthal has answered all kinds of questions at the InfoNow office of the Los Angeles Public Library. Although the coronavirus pandemic has closed the historic central library and 72 branches for the foreseeable future, InfoNow stays open and staffed, but with a change of approach.

After drawing an eclectic variety of requests over the phone, Princenthal and his colleagues moved to a more digital approach while helping those who need it most and have limited access to the Internet.

City librarians now work from home to answer dozens of emails a day. They aim to guide Los Angeles towards staying connected to the library both as a vital source of information and a familiar resource that can bring comfort or distraction in uncertain times.

“All of a sudden, the world has changed dramatically,” said Princenthal. “Many of the questions we were asking were” How can I return this book? “But more importantly, they were about” How do you maintain a sense of normalcy when the world feels so out of control? “

“How can I find the things that comfort me when I can’t do the usual routine?” And people didn’t say it, but you could hear it in their voices. They said, “Well, what should I do now?” “

In a recent telephone interview, Princenthal spoke of the dramatic changes in his work over the past few weeks and how residents can still access books, music, movies and other information via lapl.org.

Are you seeing more action right now?

Well, we see a different type of action, because almost all of our circulation of physical objects has stopped. We don’t want people to return their books. We want them to stay home with their books, don’t care about delays, don’t care about hold notifications.

Then the questions started pouring in: “Is there a way for me to watch story time online?” How do I access my library card number? “And so we just helped people adapt to the collection of library resources digitally.

I imagine that everything has become a little less offbeat and more grounded?

He got very bare bones very quickly. Now we see it as a wave of transient questions. We receive questions from teachers who ask: “How can I adapt my class to a digital age?” Because all of these teachers were suddenly thrown out, “Do what you do in class, but online.” And of course, it’s not as easy to say as it is to do for these teachers.

For my department, it was very important that we could really listen to people and reassure them that things they know in the library, like having access to books, are now available as ebooks, and things that they liked to come to the library to read the newspaper, they can now do it via their computer.

Senior librarian Tina Princenthal, who works at the InfoNow office of the Los Angeles Public Library. She works from home, now that the library is closed. (From Tina Princenthal)

Are you getting a lot more emails right now?

Usually among the three of us … we go into the library in the morning, there are 17 emails for the day and we divide and respond to them. We used to respond to emails during the morning. Now, we are examining well over 70 emails a day, and responding to them as quickly as possible. And the other thing I want to mention, like congratulations to the city of Los Angeles, is that people have been so nice via email. People have been so patient that we have received more thanks than ever before. And that kind of stimulates us; this prepares us to respond to more emails.

Information has changed so quickly with respect to COVID-19, do you end up answering questions about it as well?

We do not have it. We’re getting questions, but it’s more like, “Where can I find resources on COVID?” We try to refer people, rather than writing back and saying, “Yes, that’s what you should do with me, librarian.” We are trying to empower people to find resources they can trust and use. Because my philosophy, and I think a lot of librarians share this, is that one question is never enough. You’re always going to have more questions and that’s a good thing. It means that you are learning and that you are interested.

In terms of what people access, have you noticed that people gravitate toward reading in a pandemic? Whether fiction or otherwise?

I cannot say that I have it because people access these items via electronic media and therefore I cannot see what they are checking in the same way as in the physical library. I can say, “Hey, we have these books on the shelf and now it’s an empty space. “

Admittedly, there has been much more interest around topics like gardening and cooking and activities for children, things that we may not have had time to focus on all of a sudden. everyone is very interested. I went to get a book on making cocktails, making tea and gardening, so I would have stuff to read. I got a definitive guide to self-care because I thought it would be useful at home during this time.

What I often notice by email is that customers are really impatient to access Kanopy, Hoopla and OverDrive, all of which provide access to streaming movies [and] streaming television services. People are looking for a variety of different cinematic content than what they have at home.

Did you come across any questions that surprised you?

We haven’t received as many strange questions as you might imagine. I feel like people are still in emergency mode. I received an email from a woman who identified herself as coming from another state and she was asking about our electronic resources, but said that she did not plan to access it. She just wanted to know what we had. And I thought it was really unusual.

So I answered him and said, “Well, that’s what we have online. This is what we make available to the public, “much like expecting her to write and respond,” I’m from the state, but I want your library card, “because we get it. a ton. And she replied and said, “It’s so fantastic. I guide my parents through it all over the phone. So I needed a librarian to tell me so that my parents in Los Angeles have access to all of these resources. “

With greater emphasis on digital, I imagine it has also had an effect on the way you do your work?

It’s very different. When it’s on the phone, it’s very easy to do what I call with a smile in my voice. People hear you and know your tone and they know that you are listening and that you care. By email, we go to extra effort to make sure people know that we are live people, not robots that automatically respond to your emails.

And I mean it’s good when we get questions. We received questions from a mom who wanted recommendations for her children. And it’s so typical to work in libraries and have a mother come in and she says, “I have a third and a fifth. He loves robots, she loves fairies. What do you have?”

I mean, we miss the library as much as the public, and we love getting the questions we are used to. It is comforting for us to be able to answer these questions.

Ask a librarian: InfoDesk is online at lapl.org/about-lapl/contact-us/infonow-e-mail-information-service.