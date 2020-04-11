Actor Joshua Morrow Unloads Lake Sherwood House for $ 4.85 Million

It sounds like a successful investment for Joshua Morrow at Lake Sherwood. After buying a stately home for $ 3,295 million in 2018, the “Young and the Restless” star remodeled the place and sold it for $ 4.85 million – a profit of $ 1.555 million.

Overlooking the golf course, the two-story house exudes vibrations from the east coast with a brick walkway, a columned entrance and powder-blue plantation shutters.

The living spaces have been considerably redesigned: Morrow has exchanged parquet and carpet floors for broad plank hardwood and illuminated the white walls, white coffered ceilings and white built-in furniture. On approximately 6,000 square feet, there are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Past a two-story entrance with wood-paneled walls, there is an indoor-outdoor living room, a formal dining room, and a family room with a fireplace. The new chef’s kitchen includes an oversized island and a wine fridge. Upstairs, the master suite clicks on two closets and an observation deck.

The soap opera star also spent a lot of time in the backyard, replacing a kidney-shaped pool with an elegant rectangular pool and adding an outdoor lounge with a bar. The property is just under half an acre.

Jordan Cohen of RE / MAX One held the list. Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers Westlake Village represented the buyer.

Morrow, 46, has appeared in “The Young and the Restless” since 1994. In addition, he formed the boy group 3Deep in 1998, releasing an album titled “Yes Yes Yes … No No No” the following year.

Around the same time he bought the house in 2018, he sold another one to Pacific Palisades for $ 5.4 million, The Times previously reported.