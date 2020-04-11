Absentee Bulletins: Postal Service Examines Wisconsin Delivery Irregularities

The probe comes just a day after US senators from Wisconsin, Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, sent a letter to the United States Inspector General of Postal Services, urging an investigation into the reports of postal ballots that were not delivered to voters and the discovery of postal ballots in a processing center the USPS.

The letter cites three issues with absentee ballots from Milwaukee County, indicating in part that “three bins of absentee ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh were discovered in the Milwaukee Processing Center USPS after polling stations closed Tuesday “and that batches of absentee ballots were requested on March 22 and 23. was not returned to voters.

The third case cited in the letter concerns the village of Fox Point, in Milwaukee County, which indicated that “the USPS had returned several batches of unsigned mail-out ballots to them and that they had not were able to obtain an explanation from their local post office as to why they were not released to the electors who requested them. “

“We are concerned that there will be no more examples and we ask that you promptly initiate an investigation to determine the cause of these failures, which appear to have deprived many voters in Wisconsin,” the senators said in the letter. .

In a statement released on Friday, Postal Service spokesperson David Partenheimer said he “had been informed of potential problems with absentee ballots in Wisconsin and was currently investigating the complaints.” “At the moment, we have no additional information to provide on this issue,” he added. “It is important to note that throughout each electoral cycle, the United States Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of electoral mail. The American mail system serves as a secure medium , effective and efficient for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the postal service is committed to delivering electoral mail in a timely manner. ” The Milwaukee Election Commission on Wednesday called for an investigation into the missing ballots. Executive Director Neil Albrecht said he wanted the investigation to focus on ballots requested and mailed but that never reached voters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel However, Reid Magney, spokesman for state officials, the Wisconsin Election Commission, told CNN they “don’t know much about the” investigation and “are gathering information” . Thousands of people asked for postal ballots before the April 7 election, but local poll clerks told the commission that many of these voters would not receive the ballots in time to mail them out. According to the commission, more than 1.2 million postal ballots were sent for the April 7 elections, and just over a million were returned on Friday. Before the elections, the Democrats fought against the Republicans in court to prolong the vote of the absent. In an initial decision, US district judge William Conley statue to extend the deadline for returning absentee ballots from April 7 to April 13. He also extended the state’s deadline to request absentee ballots from Thursday to Friday. But the lower court’s decision was later blocked by the United States Supreme Court in a late-night ruling on the eve of Tuesday’s election. The court said the ballots should be postmarked no later than April 7 and returned no later than April 13 – when Conley had not set a deadline for the postage stamp.

Eric Bradner and Ariane de Vogue contributed to this story.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/Xzy9SWSisK8/index.html