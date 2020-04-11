Absentee Bulletins: Postal Service Examines Wisconsin Delivery Irregularities

The letter cites three issues with absentee ballots from Milwaukee County, indicating in part that “three bins of absentee ballots from Appleton and Oshkosh were discovered in the Milwaukee Processing Center USPS after polling stations closed Tuesday “and that batches of absentee ballots were requested on March 22 and 23. was not returned to voters.
The third case cited in the letter concerns the village of Fox Point, in Milwaukee County, which indicated that “the USPS had returned several batches of unsigned mail-out ballots to them and that they had not were able to obtain an explanation from their local post office as to why they were not released to the electors who requested them. “
“We are concerned that there will be no more examples and we ask that you promptly initiate an investigation to determine the cause of these failures, which appear to have deprived many voters in Wisconsin,” the senators said in the letter. .
In a statement released on Friday, Postal Service spokesperson David Partenheimer said he “had been informed of potential problems with absentee ballots in Wisconsin and was currently investigating the complaints.”
“At the moment, we have no additional information to provide on this issue,” he added.
“It is important to note that throughout each electoral cycle, the United States Postal Service works with state and local election officials to ensure the timely delivery of electoral mail. The American mail system serves as a secure medium , effective and efficient for citizens and campaigns to participate in the electoral process, and the postal service is committed to delivering electoral mail in a timely manner. ”
However, Reid Magney, spokesman for state officials, the Wisconsin Election Commission, told CNN they “don’t know much about the” investigation and “are gathering information” .
Thousands of people asked for postal ballots before the April 7 election, but local poll clerks told the commission that many of these voters would not receive the ballots in time to mail them out.
According to the commission, more than 1.2 million postal ballots were sent for the April 7 elections, and just over a million were returned on Friday.
Eric Bradner and Ariane de Vogue contributed to this story.
