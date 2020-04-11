ABC Disney Family Singalong will play Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and more

Christina Aguilera, Kristin Chenoweth and Luke Evans are among the stars who will appear in a Disney musical special for ABC.

The broadcaster has scheduled “The Disney Family Singalong”, a one-hour special event, which will launch on Thursday, April 16 at 8 p.m. This broadcast will fill the void left by the transition from the fire drama “Station 19” to “Grey’s Anatomy”, after the medical drama was forced to mount its season finale following the cessation of production of Coronavirus.

The national singalong will feature celebrities and their families taking their favorite Disney songs from their own homes. Others involved in remote performances, including Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Auliʻi Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The show will also feature an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics where audiences can follow their favorite celebrities by singing songs from Disney classics, including “Beauty and the Beast”, “The Little Mermaid” and ” Toy Story “. as well as recent titles such as “Moana”, “Frozen” and “High School Musical”.

The show will also broadcast public service announcements with talent from across the Walt Disney television channel to raise awareness of the vast network and resources of Feeding America to local people in unfamiliar and hungry circumstances for the first time due to COVID-19.

“If there is anything that we have all learned in the past few weeks, it is to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music. We hope that we can help create new and unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only Disney magic can do, “said Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment.