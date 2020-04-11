A starry sky emerges in the middle of life under the lock of the coronavirus

As much of the world comes to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic, people living in lockouts have looked up to notice a brighter, sparkling night sky. In Europe, the absence of most cars and the closure of stadiums, shops and offices has lowered air pollution and revealed impressive stars that many people living in suburban and urban areas would never have could see otherwise.

“As people drive their cars less to work, as the industry closes, this fog, this smog is starting to go,” Sky at Night editor-in-chief Ezzy Pearson told CBS Roxana Saberi News. Pearson, who is also astrophysicistsaid she hadn’t seen the stars clearly in years.

“Many people think that you need very expensive equipment, that you need a very high-end telescope … this is absolutely not the case. All you need are your eyes, “she said.

Astronomers like Trevor Pitt, who previously struggled to capture the night sky with his camera from his home South of england, took advantage of the lack of travel around the world.

“There is simply no plane to ruin the photos,” said Pitt. The combined lack of air pollution and the simple lack of planes in the sky led Pitt, who said he had been in love with the universe for decades, to spend more time outdoors alone with the night sky. .

“I actually almost became a vampire because I spent so much time at night,” he said.

Pitt said that looking at the night sky can help a person understand that even something as large as the coronavirus pandemic is temporary, and that if three months of lockdown is long, “it is not forever” .

“The moon is still there. The stars are still there,” he said.

Neill Sanders, co-founder of the group “Go STAR-GAZING”, said he had “many people” interacting with them “on social media”.

“Lots of people have seen the space station pass,” said Sanders, referring to the International Space Station that orbits Earth.

For Ezzy Pearson, the sudden emergence of the wonders of the universe provides an indispensable connection at a time when many people around the world feel isolated.

“Wherever you are, you can always call someone and say,” Hey, let’s go outside and look at the sky, “and you will look the same,” she said. “It can bring everyone together.”