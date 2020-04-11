A nurse revealed the last tragic words of her coronavirus patient: “Who will pay for this?”

Smith, who primarily treats Covid-19 patients in a New York hospital, revealed the last tragic words of a dying man he was about to place on a ventilator: “Who’s going to pay for this?” the coronavirus patient asked Smith between two labored breaths.
“These are the last words I will never forget,” Smith told CNN.
“(This patient) was in severe respiratory distress, had difficulty speaking, and yet his main concern was who could pay for a life-prolonging procedure, but statistically he does not have a good chance of survival.”
Knowing that the patient was unlikely to recover after he was intubated, Smith and his colleagues called the man’s wife to give them what could have been their last chance to say goodbye.
Smith called the incident “by far the worst thing” he had witnessed in his 12 years of intensive care and anesthesia and said that the moment had brought to light a health care system which, according to him, was and continues to be lacking in his people.
“I was very sad and honestly a little horrified. It shows that we have a deep failure when we have to worry about our finances when it comes to much bigger issues that have to do with life and death . “
Look at the big picture
Smith did not get an answer to his patient’s question and instead turned the conversation around to get the man to speak to his spouse one last time. Despite the tragic circumstances, the issue was a valid concern.
“The pandemic has highlighted many structural shortcomings in our country, not only the response to the pandemic itself, but our approach to health care coverage,” said Smith.
For yet unemployed Americans who get their health insurance benefits from their jobs, this is yet another major crisis.
“It can only get worse if we don’t improve equitable access to health care,” said Smith.
“Due to the many job losses linked to the pandemic, the uninsured population will only increase and this will remain a challenge for those who keep private health insurance. The last analysis I saw predicted an increase of 40 % insurance premiums by next year, so it will be an even greater burden that we need to talk about. “
CNN’s Tami Luhby contributed to this report.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/11/health/nurse-last-words-coronavirus-patient-trnd/index.html