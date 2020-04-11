A nurse revealed the last tragic words of her coronavirus patient: “Who will pay for this?”

Smith, who primarily treats Covid-19 patients in a New York hospital, revealed the last tragic words of a dying man he was about to place on a ventilator: “Who’s going to pay for this?” the coronavirus patient asked Smith between two labored breaths.

“These are the last words I will never forget,” Smith told CNN.

“(This patient) was in severe respiratory distress, had difficulty speaking, and yet his main concern was who could pay for a life-prolonging procedure, but statistically he does not have a good chance of survival.”

Knowing that the patient was unlikely to recover after he was intubated, Smith and his colleagues called the man’s wife to give them what could have been their last chance to say goodbye.

Most Covid-19 patients will die after being placed on ventilators, with death rates up to 80% in patients with intubated coronavirus, said Smith. Although he does not know if his patient survived, he said it was “fairly unlikely”. Smith called the incident “by far the worst thing” he had witnessed in his 12 years of intensive care and anesthesia and said that the moment had brought to light a health care system which, according to him, was and continues to be lacking in his people. “I was very sad and honestly a little horrified. It shows that we have a deep failure when we have to worry about our finances when it comes to much bigger issues that have to do with life and death . “ Look at the big picture Smith did not get an answer to his patient’s question and instead turned the conversation around to get the man to speak to his spouse one last time. Despite the tragic circumstances, the issue was a valid concern. “The pandemic has highlighted many structural shortcomings in our country, not only the response to the pandemic itself, but our approach to health care coverage,” said Smith. The United States is the only developed country without universal health care. Almost 28 million non-elderly Americans, or 10.4%, were uninsured in 2018, according to the latest available data from the Census Bureau. “Tackling the coronavirus with tens of millions of people without health insurance or with inadequate insurance will be a challenge uniquely American among developed countries”, tweeted Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at Kaiser. “It will take money to care for people and to treat unpaid care absorbed by providers.” Concerned that high costs can deter people from getting tested if they feel sick, many insurers and several states are waiving co-payment for coronavirus testing for some policyholders. But patients will still have to pay for the visit, other tests, and any treatment for the coronavirus or other illness they may have. For yet unemployed Americans who get their health insurance benefits from their jobs, this is yet another major crisis. In total, about 16.8 million American workers, representing about 11% of the US workforce, have filed initial unemployment benefit claims in the previous three weeks. “It can only get worse if we don’t improve equitable access to health care,” said Smith. “Due to the many job losses linked to the pandemic, the uninsured population will only increase and this will remain a challenge for those who keep private health insurance. The last analysis I saw predicted an increase of 40 % insurance premiums by next year, so it will be an even greater burden that we need to talk about. “

