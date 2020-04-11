447 sailors have a coronavirus on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Navy admiral said crew aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt was “struggling” and 447 of them were infected with coronavirus more than a week after the controversial dismissal of their beloved captain .

Vice Admiral Bill Merz visited the ship in Guam on Tuesday after the dismissal of Captain Brett Crozier, whose memo to the navy inviting them to evacuate the sailors from the ship was released to the public.

Merz said the crew deserves better communication about the virus and how the Navy is treating it.

The crew were “upset” because of Crozier’s shots and the subsequent visit of the acting secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who told them that Crozier had been “naive” and “stupid”, Merz told CNN. Modly himself resigned after leaking audio from his remarks to the crew.

“They were obviously still upset by the secretary’s visit, so I explained to them what I knew, which was really not much more than everyone knew,” said Merz, “I think they just had to tell someone how much it hurt and disappointed them. “

Merz said the crew was capable and capable, but were operating clearly in unprecedented conditions, as the virus and its commander had been relieved of their duties. They were also worried about Crozier and did not want him to be punished, said Merz.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he does not rule out the possibility that Crozier will be reinstated.