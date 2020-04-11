20% discount on Amazon purchases with the targeted American Express offer

CNN underlined examines financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the Points Guy affiliate network if you apply for and are approved for a card, but our reports are always independent and objective.

Many American Express travel cards earn Membership Rewards points which are generally best used for incredible travel opportunities. But another lesser-known use of these points is to exchange them for purchases on Amazon. And now, Amazon offers a great promotion where you can actually save money by using your Amex points this way.

Now until April 20, targeted Amex cardholders can get 20% off most Amazon purchases – up to $ 50 in savings – when they use Amex points to pay at least part of their purchase at checkout. Even better, Third party gift cards are now also eligible for the 20% discount.

This promotion has several stages and you will have to follow all of them to benefit from the discount. But we will guide you step by step to help you save money if you are eligible.

How to save 20% on Amazon with your American Express card

First, you must have an American Express card that earns Membership Rewards points. Amex cards that earn other types of rewards, such as cash back or airline miles, will not work. But there are many Amex cards that earn Membership Rewards points – a small sample of them can be found at the end of this story.

Next, link your Amazon and American Express accounts. Add your American Express card as a payment method to your Amazon account if you have not already done so. Then find the option to register for “Buy with points” under the “Your account” tab, then click on the “Register” button for the Amex card you just added.

Once your accounts are linked, you will need to activate the offer by by clicking on this link. Remember, this is a targeted promotion, so not everyone will be eligible. When you Click on the link, if you see a message stating that you are not eligible, you are unfortunately not targeted for this particular promotion. Note that if you’ve just signed up for “Buy Points”, you may have to wait 24 hours for Amazon records to update before you can activate the offer.

However, if you are eligible, activate the offer. You can then buy from Amazon as you normally would, although only products sold and shipped by Amazon are eligible for the rebate. In addition, Amazon gift cards and other third party gift cards sold by Amazon are excluded.

When you are ready to proceed to checkout, you will want to be sure to select your linked American Express card as the method of payment. Then you will need to use at least 1 point to pay for your purchase for the discount to apply.

When you pay with Amex Membership Rewards points on Amazon, 1 point equals 0.7 cents. It is not the best value you can get for Amex points. CNN partner Underscored The Points Guy values ​​Membership Rewards points up to 2 cents per point when redeemed for travel.

However, it is important to note that you don’t have to pay your entire Amazon purchase with points to get the 20% discount. In fact, you can only use 1 point and pay the rest in cash, and you will still see the 20% discount applied to your order.

To pay with the minimum number of points required, enter $ 0.01 in the points section, which will apply only 1 point to your payment. (If you don’t make this change, Amazon will automatically apply the maximum number of points to cover the entire purchase, so you’ll need to make sure to update the amount before placing the order).

Simply apply 1 Amex point to your order to benefit from the 20% discount.

Once you have applied at least 1 point to your payment, you will notice the 20% discount added to your order. The discount will apply on each order you place until April 20 until you reach the $ 50 maximum savings in total.

Get 20% off great Amazon products

Let’s see some examples of how this 20% discount works. In our recent CNN staff guide highlighted 10 products that kept us sane, you can get almost $ 30 off the Sonos One smart speaker with this Amex promotion, reducing the cost from $ 149 to around $ 119.

Save nearly $ 30 on the Sonos One smart speaker with the 20% Amex promotion.

Or, if you are looking to improve your home office with some our choices for the best-selling light therapy lamps, an additional 20% discount can make a big difference on the Classic light therapy lamp Carex Day-Light.

The price of the Carex Day-Light Classic Light Therapy Lamp drops to as low as $ 91.96 with 20% off.

You can even pair it nicely with many Amazon Daily Deals or one of their other money-saving offers, such as their buy two games, get the third for free promotion.

20% discount on third party gift cards also

Although the 20% discount does not apply to Amazon gift cards, it now applies to many others third party gift cards that Amazon sells. And Amazon has literally hundreds of options, including retailers that could be of use right now such as Netflix, DoorDash, Safeway and more.

Get 20% off your grocery bill by purchasing a Safeway gift card on Amazon with this promotion.

So even if you don’t have everything you need on Amazon yet, you can buy a gift card for you using discount and bank savings for later.

Which American Express cards earn Membership Rewards points?

If you are not targeted for this particular offer, it is a promotion that usually resurfaces several times during the year, so hopefully there will be another opportunity later in the year. year. And if you don’t currently have an eligible Amex card, here are several options you might consider:

Amex personal cards:

American Express Amex Everyday® Credit Card

American Express® Green Card

American Express® Gold Card

Amex business cards:

The Blue Business® Plus credit card from American Express

American Express® Business Gold Card

American Express Business Platinum Card®

And if you don’t have an Amex card, be sure to check out our guide to make sure you’re using the best credit card for Amazon purchases.

With many households increasing their purchases on Amazon right now, this promotion is the perfect way to save money if you are eligible. So be sure to take a look, and if you’re targeted, make sure you get a discount when you buy from Amazon by April 20.

