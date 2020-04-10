YogaDownload Review: Keep Following The Yoga Flow At Home With These Online Classes

Whether you are running out of space or just looking for a way to move your body around to relieve stress, yoga can be the perfect home workout. And a workout app may be the answer you need to get you started. With its almost perfect rating on the App Store, YogaDownload was the one that caught our eye, so we decided to put it to the test.

YogaDownload brings yoga to your devices by providing pre-filmed yoga and workout classes that you can stream and download. Both a website and a mobile app, YogaDownload is ideal if you are looking to follow your yoga practice at home. Whether you are a beginner or a regular in a yoga studio, there are bound to be courses that you will enjoy.

Better yet, a a one year unlimited subscription to YogaDownload is now available for $ 29.

The establishment

Your YogaDownload membership gives you access to web courses and an app for iOS and Android. Both are extremely easy to navigate. The tabs at the top will take you directly to where you want to go and help you find the exact class you’re looking for. You can browse the courses by viewing them all or by choosing a particular yoga style, focus or instructor. If you choose to browse all classes at once, you can apply additional and more specific filters to refine your search, such as class length, level and intensity. It allows you to easily find the courses that interest you the most.

When you preview the lessons, you can see a brief description of the class, the intensity and skill levels, the instructor, all the accessories the class might need and an evaluation by other users. Most classes did not require any accessories, which is useful if you are just starting out. We really enjoyed it YogaDownload showed you the opinions of other users, who gave an excellent overview of the specific courses and gave us more information about the instructors.

Even better, unlimited membership gives you access to all classes and programs on YogaDownload. So even if you will see the prices on the courses, do not worry if you have registered.

Before committing to a class, you can preview it in a short video. The video previews gave a great idea of ​​the instructor’s teaching style and the pace of the class, which is useful if you have time to preview multiple classes before deciding which one you want to try.

Once you have chosen a course, you can purchase it for download. The download process was extremely simple. We have seen most of the courses we have taken on the website, but have also downloaded courses so that we can train outside. With spring weather around the corner, practicing yoga outdoors is a calming experience, and being able to bring your class to the backyard on your device is lovely.

The classes

YogaDownload offers many classes available for all skill levels. There is a section on the site dedicated to beginner level courses, where you will find information on yoga, programs to get started and a pre-filtered list of courses to choose from. He gave us an overview of the benefits of yoga and helped us find courses suited to our level.

We like the way YogaDownload defines its class intensities. Rather than a simple easy to difficult scale, the site uses “Ahhhhhh” for the lowest intensity, “Everyday Namaste” for a little more intensity, “You will feel it” for a medium intensity and “Bring a towel” for high intensity classes.

This site offers programs designed for certain interests and levels, which is very useful if you have specific goals in mind. Programs include “Yoga for Busy People: A Two-Week Challenge”, “Yoga for Detoxification, Cleansing and Vitality”, and even a full 21-day fitness bootcamp. As you preview each program, YogaDownload describes the type of people for whom the course is designed and the downloadable classes you will receive, with a breakdown of each class.

We tried the Deep Sweaty Detox course with Pradeep Teotia. This class has a 5 star rating on the site and based on user reviews, Teotia is a popular instructor. The class level is designed for advanced beginners and above, and that seemed to be correct. The course lasted 35 minutes, the last five minutes being a Savasana practice (which means that we relaxed the muscle groups one by one to relieve tension and stress). This class did not require accessories.

The level of intensity of the class, “You will feel it”, was an excellent description. It was definitely training, and Teotia explained how the positions we were going through helped us to detoxify. Even with the distractions of being in a home environment, we could still focus on the class.

The experience

YogaDownload has done everything to create a soothing atmosphere for online yoga classes. Classes are pre-recorded in a yoga studio with the instructor, and most classes include students, everyday yogis who help provide visuals while you practice.

The lessons also incorporate relaxing music that rises and falls in volume. Sometimes the music was a little distracting because the volume was not constant, but that was our only complaint. During the Savasana part of the course, the screen went from the instructor and students in the studio to the image of a flower on a blue background, and the music also increased in volume, which helped make Savasana more relaxing.

We took classes with or without a helmet, to see how it affected our experience. If you are training at home and you know there will be distractions, we highly recommend the headphones so you can fully immerse yourself in the experience. If you’re in a quiet place, taking classes without a helmet is just as soothing and still allows you to really set up your yoga environment.

We ended up enjoying the lessons on a computer screen because it gave a bigger picture. If you take YogaDownload classes with others, we would say that a laptop or desktop monitor is a good way to view them, especially if you are a beginner. If you are a more experienced yogi who understands the classes and knows the poses and movements well, you should have no problem taking the classes on a smaller screen. When we practiced with others at home, we connected our computer to a TV screen, which gave a nice wide screen that everyone could see. If you have a Smart TV or Roku, you can download the app directly and also use it on your TV.

Our latest thoughts

With increasingly popular online workouts, YogaDownload is a great option. For $ 29, you will receive an unlimited download and access to over 1,600 classes and programs. The site definitely creates a soothing class experience for users, the next best thing in a real yoga studio. Even better, if you find an instructor who is particularly appealing to you, you can filter the courses taught by that person. If you are new to yoga and looking for more information, there is a lot on the site. If you start or miss your home studio,

YogaDownload will help you create a studio in your own home and $ 29 for a one year unlimited subscription offers great value.

Note: The above price reflects the price indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.