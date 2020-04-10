Yelp Restaurant Reviews Site Will Layoff And Lay Off 2,000 Employees

Yelp is awaiting further criticism – from employees and investors.

Popular magazine website lays off or dismisses more than 2,000 workers due to economic pressure from the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC reported Thursday.

According to CNBC, the company has already reduced the remuneration of executives by 20 to 30%, reduced the remuneration of servers and prioritized certain projects.

In the early afternoon, investors had sent shares of Yelp down 5.2% to $ 20.50.

Yelp will soften the blow for workers by granting staff on leave most of their benefits and two weeks of extra pay, the company said.

The dismissed workers will receive severance pay and three months of health insurance benefits.