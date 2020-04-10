Yankees judge Aaron reacts to NBA star calling him ‘new Derek Jeter’

Some consider Aaron Judge the next Yankees captain. For now, he’s answering tough questions like the last one, Derek Jeter, would.

“On The Huddle”, a live Instagram discussion with Adidas with NBA star Damian Lillard, The judge was asked to be the “new” Derek Jeter. The Yankees’ right back laughed, then responded as Jeter probably would have.

“He certainly paved the way,” said the judge. “It’s the thing I was lucky to be with the Yankees, the legends that we come in and out of the building during spring training, during the season, just when I arrived. The Jeters, the Mariano Riveras, Andy Pettitte, Ron Guidry, all these guys. Reggie Jackson. It’s not a joke, man. You feel this presence.

“As a player, I want to be the same presence. I want to trace this route for the guys who come behind me and who are in rookie ball who are in low-A. “Hey, this is how we do things here. If you want to win, you want to be champions, you have to put the team first, you play hard every day and you do it for the team. »»

The judge certainly fared well in the New York spotlight, but his injuries prevented him from having a greater impact for the Yankees on the field since his breakout rookie campaign. He has played 112 and 102 games respectively in the past two seasons and is recovering from a rib injury when baseball suspended spring training in March.